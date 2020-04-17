The Bay Area’s 420 Guide to Live Stream Events – Make Your Own Hippie Hill at Home
Here’s our list of the best virtual live streaming events and things to do on Monday, April 20th, 2020 at home.
420 VIRTUAL EVENTS
The Great American Sesh In Featuring B-Real, Too $hort, Tommy Chong, Citizen Cope, Rob Garza, Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), Geographer, Norwood Fisher (Fishbone), Scott Page (Pink Floyd) and more
This telethon style event raises funds for our first responders so the cannabis community can give back, and say thanks, to the very people who helped make cannabis an essential medicine. The event celebrates 4/20 with artists and musicians, comedians, industry luminaries, and special surprise and delight moments.
TUNE IN on Twitch 4/20 from 11am-6pm PST
Smoke-In with a Live DJ Set by Snoop Dogg
Plus the worldwide digital release of Dr. Dre’s seminal debut album The Chronic
Live on Instagram Story at 4:20pm
Clouds In The Distance Featuring DJ Sep, Primo and More
A social (distanced) gathering from the freedom of your own roof. No roof access? No problem! Show up at your windows, balconies and anywhere else on your property that allows you to remain DISTANCED from your kind neighbors. Tune in to the DJ sets and give thanks for access to elevated mood and relief from the storm. Streaming will be provided by the good people over at Fault Radio. Want to “Join the Cloud”? You can also set up your own live stream and send it to us to make this our own little localized festival.
Live from 3pm – 5pm
Get Good at Weed with CEO Kate Miller, Comedian Chelsea Handler, Sex + Weed in Quarantine Panel, DJ Set and More
The Miss Grass Summit is like a virtual smoking sesh, a lunch + learn, and a workshop all rolled into one. Join us with some of our favorite buds in the weed world for your most fun WFH day yet. It’s free but donations support the release of the 40K people still in prison for cannabis—an initiative driven by Last Prisoner Project and their COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
Roll up with a link on Zoom from noon to 4:20pm PST
Weedmaps Presents: Higher Together Sessions From Home Featuring Wiz Khalifa, Berner, Billy Ray Cyrus, Stephen Marley, Tycho DJ Set plus Surprise Special Guests
“The World’s Biggest Virtual 420 Celebration.”
Tune in from Noon – 5pm PDT
SPF420 xSYNCUP
Featuring Kero Kero Bonito, Ryan Hemsworth B2B Brian Benzworth, GRRL, XXYYXX, Saint Pepsi, Anamanaguchi, Giraffage and More
Stream it live at 4:2ppm EST
Come & Toke It Hosted by Willie Nelson
4 Hours and 20 minutes of Cannabis-centric entertainment.
Live Stream on Twitch at 4:20pm CT
HighStream 420 Festival Featuring Melissa Etheridge, Disco Biscuits, Major Lazer, The Pharcyde and More
Full day of performances, online workshops, demos and interactive panels.
Tune in at 1pm PT on YouTube
