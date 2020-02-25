Norcal Grown: Titan OG by Northern Emeralds

Where’s the fire: searching for the best cannabis strains in the Bay Area.

Northern Emeralds is a Humboldt County grown operation whose mission is to unmask the true qualities of certain phenotypes, what they call expressions, of different cannabis strains. Titan OG is their expression of OG Kush and is considered by many to be the crown jewel of their stable of genetics. Originally released in 2015, this is by far still their most requested strain, selected for its fast acting effects and relaxing properties. My brain had been working overtime as usual and a friend suggested I try out some of this to take the night off mentally.

Meant for the top shelf, each jar contains lime green buds so tight, that pulling them off the stem is like taking berries off the branch. I’d recommend using a grinder unless you want to ruin a couple papers in the process. Once you break it up, there’s an overwhelming smell of pine and cedar with a thick, heavy smoke that expands in your lungs until you almost feel like your going to cough, before it rolls off the tongue with the same woody quality.

Only a few puffs in and I could already feel it working. My whole body began to unwind, my brain started to gear down and everything just kind of let go.

The next thing I knew it was six am, I was sprawled out on the couch, fully clothed and staring at a completely untouched True Burger. The legends about this strain releasing tension were undeniably true since according to my Youtube history, I watched three cat videos, a Shiba Inu marching in the snow, and the music video for “Number One Spot” by Ludacris six times before drifting to sleep and time traveling my way into tomorrow.

While I owe Northern Emerald a debt of gratitude for giving me the most carefree evening I’ve had in awhile, I can’t help but feel like they owe me $18 for the burger, shake and fries.





Photos by Michael Snyder

