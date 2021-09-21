Outside Lands 2021 Preview: Top Things To Eat, Drink, and Experience

A significant differentiator of Outside Lands (OSL) compared to other large music festivals is its emphasis on forming local partnerships with community businesses. The event meticulously curates a diverse lineup of food, beer, wine, cheese, cocktails, art, and weed options; elevating the experience for all attendees.

Now that we’re counting down the days to Outside Lands, here’s a preview of the cuisine, beverages, and activities that will help you take full advantage of this year’s Halloween weekend edition of the festival.

Eat



Known as Taste of the Bay Area, OSL organizers invited more than 85 Bay Area restaurants and food vendors to showcase their tasty menu options. Of course, the massive collection (full list below) also includes numerous vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Some of the more notable vendors this year include staples like The Chairman, Curry Up Now, and Tacolious, along with more eccentric selections like Oui Oui! Macaroons, Rocko’s Homemade Ice Cream Tacos, Peaches Patties Jamaican Kitchen, and Alicia’s Tamales Los Mayas.

Drink



Beer Lands features beers curated by Dave McLean of Admiral Maltings. His selections include brews from 30 different breweries. Yes, local San Francisco institutions like 21st Amendment, Anchor Steam, Fort Point, and Magnolia are included. McLean’s list also features crowd favorites such as Sierra Nevada, Bear Republic, Lost Coast, North Coast, HenHouse, and Alamanc just to name a few.

Those looking for red, white, and bubbly wines should be sure to visit Wine Lands at least once during the weekend. More than 100 wines from California will be available – there will be a few selections from abroad as well.

For those that prefer a delicious mixed drink, Cocktail Magic within the McLaren Pass area of the festival will be serving craft cocktails. Three new bars will make their debut: Frank & Vlad’s, The Silver Girls, and The Buttery Tipple. In the McLaren Pass area there will also be magic shows and more live music.

Other Experiences



A different type of magic is GastroMagic, which pairs up top chefs with musicians, comics, and other artists for whimsical, unpredictable shows. The official list of participants will be announced soon.

Outsider Art is the festival’s collection of sculptures, stage designs, and live-painted murals from Bay Area artists. It also features murals from past editions of Outside Lands to ignite the nostalgia.

Grass Lands was famously the first sanctioned, curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival. Now in its second appearance at Outside Lands, the leafy, 21+ space celebrates, educates, and sells weed and cannabis products.

Lastly, SoMa Tent is a separate, indoor space dedicated exclusively to house music all weekend long. Each day will feature nine hours of live performances by acts like Hot Since 82, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, LP Giobbi, and Boys Noize.