Summer 2024 Music Preview: 10 Standout Concerts in the SF Bay Area

As summer’s sun graces us with its warmth, we’re reminded that, at least for the West Side, Karl the Fog is never too far away. But summer’s approach sets our hearts dancing with posibilities of rhythm and adventure, fueled by a craving for music. From grand venues to open-air spaces, promises of unforgettable moments beckon. Musicians and bands have already meticulously mapped out their tour schedules, so let’s dive into ten standout concerts coming to the Bay Area over the next few months.

Thievery Corporation

Mountain Winery on June 1st

Downtempo electronic pioneers Thievery Corporation have their second-to-last stop on their U.S. tour at Saratoga’s Mountain Winery outdoor venue. Expect a unique live performance by band of players and a diverse array of global vocalists. frontman Rob Garza, who we interviewed back in 2019, emphasizes that Thievery Corporation shows are “…the combination of multiple instruments and singers that take you on a musical journey…It’s a multicultural experience, people connect to the band and to each other, it’s beautiful.”

Purple Disco Machine

Treasure Island on June 2nd

Belgian dance act Purple Disco Machine is kickstarting his year with appearances at Coachella, EDC, and Ibiza. Thanks to Dj Dials and All Day All Night, his visit to San Francisco is for a unique day party on natural grass at a space on Treasure Island. Expect anthemic moments and catchy singles, like his newest track, ‘HONEY BOY,’ a collaboration with Swedish artist Benjamin Ingrosso, the legend Nile Rodgers, and Jamaican singer Shenseea.

The Teskey Brothers

Paramount Theatre on June 7th

Australian blue rock duo The Teskey Brothers has a captivating style that lures in listeners, particularly during live shows, thanks to emotive vocals and jazzy guitar play. They are touring in support of their third studio album, ‘The Winding Way,’ which was released in June last year. Those looking to immerse themselves in some old school sounds with inspiring guitar riffs should catch this band when they visit Oakland soon.

Kamasi Washington

The Warfield on June 7th

Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Kamasi Washington is touring in support of his recently released new album, ‘Fearless Movement.’ The record features collaborations with André 3000, George Clinton, Thundercat, and Terrace Martin, with sounds fusing experimental dance with mesmerizing jazz. Kamasi has a handful of shows in California, including one at the historic and intimate Warfield Theater.

Vampire Weekend

Greek Theatre on June 15th & 16th

The past month has been very busy for New York City rockers Vampire Weekend, who were a surprise late additional to the Coachella lineup and they released their fifth studio album, ‘Only God Was Above Us,’ inspired by Indian classical music tradition, raga. Armed with a quintessentially eclectic style, their music contains elements of Afropop, indie pop, and chamber music. The band has two upcoming shows in Berkeley, the first is sold out but tickets are still available for the second one, which is a rare Sunday daytime show.

Dom Dolla

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 21st & Frost Amphitheater on June 22nd

Australian house music DJ Dom Dolla had a wild time at Coachella, playing a back-to-back set with John Summit on as their collaborative alias, Everything Always, and closing down the Sahara tent with a surprise collaboration with Nelly Furtado while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watched. The rising dance act brings his explosive sound to the Stanford campus for an outdoor experience at the always-alluring Frost Amphitheater.

KALEO with Neil Francis

The Masonic on June 23rd

Icelandic blues rock band Kaleo is kicking off their summer set of shows by opening for The Rolling Stones in Philadelphia as part of the hackney Diamonds tour. Then, they embark of their own summer trek, and have invited singer-songwriter Neil Francis to join on a few stops, including the upcoming date at The Masonic. KALEO has chilling vocals and a cinematic orchestration, which will contrast nicely with Neil Francis’ delivery a funky, New Orleans inspired sound.

Esperanza Spalding

Fox Theater on August 2nd

Grammy award-winning bassist, singer-songwriter, and composer Esperanza Spalding is a creative genius who sings in several languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French. Her sounds push the ever-growing boundaries of jazz. When she is not performing her inspirational music, she is viewed as an inspiration for her philanthropic activities for notable causes including helping young musicians. Catch her impressive live performance when she visits Oakland’s Fox Theater later this year.

Justin Martin

The Foundry SF on August 3rd

San Francisco-based DJ and producer Justin Martin launched his own house record label back in 2020, including a standalone ‘What To Do’ party, which returns to The Foundry in San Francisco this August. More performers will be announced soon, but the party will be an epic night thanks to the 4-corner Danley sound system used at the venue. Justin’s melodic and emotional style always creates uplifting dance floor vibes.

Jhené Aiko

Chase Center on August 5th

R&B singer-songwriter and rapper Jhené Aiko, who recently played both weekends of Coachella, will soon embark on “The Magic Hour Tour” that includes a date at the opulent Chase Center. It’s her first headlining tour in five years and expect her live show to be quite the spectacle. She is known style experimentation, incorporating sound healing, modern mantra, and crystal alchemy sound bowls in her music.