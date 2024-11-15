Where to View NYE Fireworks in San Francisco

Seeing fireworks is a tradition that works for almost anyone who doesn’t mind walking a little and braving the cold. Whether it’s celebrating with thousands of fellow revelers in the Embarcadero or atop one of San Francisco’s many hilltops, there are many options for you. Here’s a quick rundown of our top outdoor locations to catch the visual show and usher in 2025.

Fireworks from The Embarcadero – Mission to Folsom

The fireworks usually synced to music and speakers will be set up and down the Embarcadero. The fireworks barges are out in the bay, so most spots along the Embarcadero will offer a decent view. The best spots are south of the Ferry Building along the Embarcadero between Mission and Folsom Street. Note: Standing in front of the Ferry Building is not a good place to view the fireworks as the building itself will block your view.

But there will be plenty of other people who will be partying with friends who want to pop out for a while to see the fireworks before heading back indoors to continue the party.

As a rule, no matter where you go, we suggest you get to your spot early and bundle up! Be respectful of others and pack out your trash (bottles). The light show, aka fireworks, start at midnight.

Here are a few hilltops that will provide amazing views as you ring in the new year.

Russian Hill

Ina Coolbrith Park is a great little green area above it all where you can take a bottle of wine and take in the visuals below.

Bernal Heights

A trip up Bernal Hill will get you to huge open area where you’ll be able to take a blanket and your favorite sippy cup to take in the splendor below.

Dolores Park

The trail along the top of Dolores Park at 20th & Church Streets is a great, grassy area to plop down a blanket and view the fireworks – yeah, another plop – but after a few drinks, plopping is better than dropping.







Billy Goat Hill, Tank Hill, Corona Heights Park, and Twin Peaks

These hills and open area vantage points where you’ll have a little more space to possibly plop down a folding chair or blanket and take in the fireworks.

Coit Tower on Telegraph Hill

It’ll be crowded up here but the views are amazing if you get a good spot.

Potrero Hill

Anywhere along 18th or 19th Street in Potrero Hill, at an intersection offers great views of downtown, but on 19th Street, from Arkansas to DeHaro there’s an open area above the Internation Studies Academy that will offer unobstructed views.

Treasure Island

And then, last but definitely not least, there’s Treasure Island. It’s a little more difficult to get here, but if you can, it’s an amazing place to view the fireworks. The skyline behind the show is an unparalleled backdrop; about as perfect as you can get. If you’re more adventurous head up to Yerba Buena Island, the hill above the freeway on Treasure Island, and view the fireworks from the cliffs.