Fourth of July Fireworks and Festivities Around the Bay

Fireworks! BBQs! Fourth of July is near and it’s the time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the day friends and family. Many Bay Area cities are celebrating Independence Day with festivities and fireworks. Here are our picks for the best places to enjoy the 4th.

~~~~~~~~

San Francisco

~~~~~~~~



Fourth of July Fireworks Show at PIER 39

Free. Fireworks at 9:30pm.

Witness the skies sparkle red, white and blue as PIER 39 celebrates Independence Day with fun for the whole family! From the PIER 39 area, just look to the skies at 9:30pm

~~~~~~~~



San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl

If you have a problem with events that perpetuate stereotypes about Americans being over-indulgent gluttons, you might want to skip this one. For everyone else, put on your red, white, and blue best and head down to Rick & Roxy’s and crawl takes you through some of the coolest bars in San Francisco.





City Cruises 4th of July Dinner Cruise

Celebrate July 4th on the San Francisco Bay with your friends and family. Step aboard the dinner cruise to summer cocktails, plated, chef-prepared menus, and a spectacular front-row seat on the water for the San Francisco fireworks.

~~~~~~~~



Red & White Fleet Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise

Our expert captains will position the boat to provide you with the best possible views of the fireworks show, which begins at 9:30pm. Full cocktail bar and snack bar.

~~~~~~~~



Blue & Gold Fleet Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise

Enjoy a trip around the San Francisco Bay with views of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges, Alcatraz Island and the city skyline before settling in for the fireworks show!

~~~~~~~~



Downtown First Thursdays (DFT)

Special Guest Performers on 2nd Street @ Howard: Motown on Mondays (MOM DJs) kick off the party from 5pm – 7pm / Coco & Breezy from| 7pm – 9pm. Plus Peaches Christ hosts a hot dog eating contest you won’t want to miss!

~~~~~~~~



Take in the Fireworks from Treasure Island

Treasure Island is a little more difficult to get to but still an amazing place to view the fireworks. The skyline behind the show is an unparalleled backdrop, about as perfect as you can get. If you’re more adventurous head up to Yerba Buena Island to view the fireworks from the cliffs.

~~~~~~~~



Take in the Fireworks from Crissy Field to The Embarcadero

In San Francisco, the fireworks will be launched from the foot of the Municipal Pier and from barges north of Pier 39 at Fisherman’s Wharf at 9:30pm. So most spots along the shore will offer a decent view. The best spots are south of the Ferry Building along the Embarcadero between Mission and Folsom Street.

~~~~~~~~



Find a Hill

If you’re on foot and don’t want to hustle to get into the throng of people at Pier 39, finding a nearby hill can sometimes be the best option. Parking in these areas is usually impacted, so just grab a blanket, use those legs, and pray that Karl doesn’t pay a visit. Here are our favorite hills to enjoy the fireworks at Pier 39 without the fuss:

Russian Hill

Ina Coolbrith Park is a great little green area above it all where you can take a bottle of wine and take in the visuals below.

Coit Tower on Telegraph Hill

It’ll be crowded up here but the views are amazing if you get a good spot.

Bernal Heights

A trip up Bernal Hill will get you to huge open area where you’ll be able to take a blanket and your favorite sippy cup to take in the splendor to the north.

Twin Peaks

You can’t get any higher than Twin Peaks for an unobstructed northerly view; if it’s not foggy. From this vantage point you’ll have a little more space to possibly plop down a folding chair or blanket and take in the fireworks.

Other hills with views of the fireworks: Mount Davidson, Corona Heights Park, and Tank Hill.

~~~~~~~~

East Bay

~~~~~~~~



Orinda 4th of July Parade

Orinda’s July 4th tradition continues. Celebrate Independence Day and celebrate “community” by taking in the parade and attending the events throughout the day.

~~~~~~~~



Concord 4th of July Fireworks

Load up your family and friends in your car and head to the Concord for Pyro Spectacular’s award winning Fireworks show set to music. Gates open at 7pm.

~~~~~~~~



Antioch 4th of July Fireworks

Celebrate Independence Day in the historic rivertown. Parade at 4pm, Fireworks at dusk.

~~~~~~~~



Pleasant Hill 4th of July Celebration

There’s a 5K race at 8am, parade at 9:30am, festivities at Pleasant Hill Park from 10:30am – 1:30pm, and the day concludes with a fireworks show at 8:45pm.

~~~~~~~~



4th of July Celebration aboard USS Hornet

Music, DJs, food and drink on the deck of the USS Hornet aircraft carrier. 10am – 5pm. No fireworks.

~~~~~~~~



Alameda County Fair

Enjoy carnival rides, pig races, a petting zoo and more. There will be a nightly drone show, but not on July 4th.

~~~~~~~~

Peninsula

~~~~~~~~



4th of July Fireworks Spectacular with San Francisco Symphony

The world-class San Francisco Symphony is coming to the Shoreline Amphitheatre with their brand new Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular!

~~~~~~~~



4th of July Celebration in Pacifica

From 11am – 3pm, Fun with the whole family! Live music, food & drinks, games, rides, and more at Frontierland Park . No fireworks.

~~~~~~~~



Redwood City 4th of July Parade and Festival

Come be a part of the largest Independence Day parade in Northern California. Since 1939, it’s been the place to be on the 4th of July. The parade starts promptly at 10am and the day ends with fireworks launched from the Port of Redwood City at 9:30pm.

~~~~~~~~



July of 4th Chili Cook Off in Palo Alto

From 11am – 3pm, come enjoy free chili tasting, live music, food trucks, and games/activities for kids. No fireworks.

~~~~~~~~



Foster City Fourth of July Celebration

Games, food, entertainment, family and dog parade all day, starting at 9am. Fireworks at 9:30pm.

~~~~~~~~



Ol’ Fashioned 4th of July Parade & Festival

Half Moon Bay’s Ol’ Fashioned 4th of July Parade committee has announced the return of a time-honored, home-spun tradition. 8am – 4pm. Parade at noon. No fireworks.

~~~~~~~~

North Bay

~~~~~~~~



Sausalito’s 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Celebration

4th of July Festivities are back in full swing! This day full of events is free and open to the public. We are celebrating with a parade, live music, food, games, and fireworks!

~~~~~~~~



Marin County Fair

From July 3rd through July 7th, the Marin County Fair returns with the “Make A Splash” theme. Tons to do for everyone. Each evening at 9:30pm, fireworks close out the day.

~~~~~~~~



Sonoma’s Fourth of July Celebration

The Parade begins at 10am winding its way around Sonoma’s historic plaza. After the parade, enjoy an old-fashioned festival with food, drink, and game booths until 5pm. Fireworks at dusk (around 9pm).

~~~~~~~~



4th of July Parade & Celebration in Napa

The 2024 Napa 4th of July Parade is a family friendly event, showcasing our patriotic spirit. Music from 3pm – 9:30pm. Drone show at 9:30pm.

~~~~~~~~



Petaluma 4th of July Fireworks

Celebrate Independence Day in Petaluma and enjoy the fireworks at 9:30pm.

~~~~~~~~



Star Spangled Social & Parade 2024

Calistoga’s 4th of July Parade (11am) kicks off a day of festivies that goes until 8pm.