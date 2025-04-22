Win Tickets to see Nils Frahm

German pianist and composer Nils Frahm combines styles of classical pianists and contemporary composers to create gorgeous and soothing piano and ambient music with an unconventional approach. The prolific composer focuses as much on silence and superfluous sounds…

