NorCal Grown: Gelonade from Connected

Where’s the fire: searching for the best cannabis strains in the Bay Area.

Connected’s flowers are regarded as some of the finest being produce in California today, taking up top shelves all over the Bay Area and backing up their self-described title of “designer weed.”

An award winning mix of two sativa strains, Gelato #41 & Lemon Tree, the first whiff of Gelonade explodes with a soapy, high-octane citrus smell coming from dense and dusky-hued buds that resemble their Gelato parentage. The taste starts with that same gassy citrus before making way for a more full-bodied mix of sweet and floral notes that is outrageously smooth on the exhale.

I would best describe Gelonade as the perfect smoke for when you’re about to officiate a wedding, nerves are starting to kick in and the bride’s family aren’t cannabis friendly. Coming on fast, this gentle smoke slides over you with the relaxed and positive calm of Gelato #41. Afterwards, the Lemon Tree creeps up and wraps you up in euphoric insulation, making you wonder less about how everyone else is feeling and easing you into a creative-yet-grounded headspace that’s perfect for meeting strangers, public speaking and navigating social situations.

Since winning “Best Sativa” at the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup, Gelonade has continued to provide the kind of uplifting, high-functioning daytime smoke that has people reaching time and time again for that designer label.

Available in both 3.5 grams and 7 grams of their smaller buds, either choice is overflowing with bag appeal and is on the shelves at Project Cannabis SoMa, Harborside Oakland, 2ONE2 California Street and more SF Bay Area Dispensaries.

Photos by Michael Snyder