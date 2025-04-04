Star-Studded 2025 Lineup Announced for Dirtybird Campout and Northern Nights Music Festival

The organizers behind the independent music festival Dirtybird Campout previously announced a collaboration with Northern Nights Music Festival. Now, the full music lineup has been revealed for the multi-day weekend of camping at Cook’s Valley Campground, near the Humboldt / Mendocino County line.

Northern Nights 2025 lineup is headlined by British soul and funk collective Jungle performing a DJ Set, Zeds Dead, Aluna, Walker & Royce; plus lots of artists on the Dirtybird label like Justin Martin, Christian Martin, DJ and producer Justin Jay, Ardalan, underground bass specialist J.Phlip, bass heavy genre-bender Sacha Robotti, and turntable legend Cut Chemist, among many others. The full lineup poster can be found below.

The weekend features music, art, cannabis, wellness, and community. Tickets for the festival, taking place July 18th – 20th, are on sale now. General admission, VIP ticket, and camping options are all available.

One addition to this year’s combined festival is Northern Nights adding a second River Stage, dubbed the “Bird Bath Stage”, along with the beloved River Stage. Each stage will offer a distinct sonic experience – one featuring groove-driven house vibes and the other exploring deep, left-of-center low-end sounds.

Additional stages include the Main Stage for marquee acts, the Grove Stage offering diverse music programming, daytime movement and wellness activities, and the Late Night Bunker Stage, where music goes deep into the night, culminating in magical sunrise sets.

More festival details will be announced in coming months, including: a lineup of interactive games and activities, details on Northern Nights’ Tree Lounge cannabis consumption area, the wellness programming at the Grove Stage, local community driven ‘Our Friends’ stages, and more.