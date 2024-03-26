Best Recurring Parties in San Francisco

Weekly or monthly parties that operate on a recurring weekly or monthly schedule have an advantage because of their predictability and typical affordability. And we’re lucky because the unique artist culture in and around San Francisco has led to the creation of a plethora of options for basically every day of the week.

With that in mind, for those who are looking for something fun to do, we’ve put together a little round-up of some sweet recurring parties. So, mark your calendars, grab those comfy dancing shoes, and let the good times roll! You might discover a new favorite.

Motown on Mondays

Madrone Art Bar (500 Divisadero Street)

Mondays, 7pm – 2am

For the past 15 years, there’s been a regular Motown-themed party on Mondays, aptly dubbed Motown on Mondays (M.O.M.). The event is so popular that the founders, who we spoke with years ago, have expanded to multiple cities nationwide. The SF edition at Madrone Art Bar features host DJ Gordo Cabeza along with guest DJs; all playing original Motown trackers and exclusive remixes of timely classics. The party starts at 7pm and admission is free before 8pm, with a $5 cover change after, and it runs until 2am.

After Dark at the Exploratorium

Pier 15

Thursdays, 6pm – 10pm

Every Thursday, after the sun goes down, the kid-friendly Exploratorium Museum transforms into an adult lounge with drinks and DJs. Plus the party has a fun, scientific theme, and the views of the Bay and Treasure Island rock. If you’re at least 18 years old, you can experience the curious blend of tunes, socializing, and science that has been entertaining locals for years. Attendees can also explore the interactive exhibits at Exploratorium, including the Tactile Dome.

Stamina Drum & Bass

f8 (1192 Folsom Street)

Sundays, 10pm – 2am

This free weekly party is held in an intimate club space, boasting electrifying drum and bass music. End your weekend on a high note by visiting this immersive sonic experience and enjoy the pulsating dancefloor vibes.

No Scrubs ’90s Hip Hop and R&B Night

Neck of the Woods (406 Clement Street)

Saturdays, 10:30pm – 2am

Dance the night away to blasting throwback slappers from the likes of TLC, Ludacris, and Missy Elliot, among many other 90s music favorites. Entry is free before 11pm and $10 tickets thereafter. The music is spun by DJ Beats Me.

Throwback Thursday at Del Mar

Del Mar (2125 Lombard Street)

Thursdays, 7pm – 2am

Each Thursday, there’s no cover to dance to music from the 90s and 2000s at the tropical-inspired bar / lounge, Del Mar, in the heart of the Marina District. The interior is decorated with jungle print wallpaper, swings and swing chairs, a spray-painted surf mural, and a 14-foot natural edge walnut slab communal table. The yummy drinks include infusion cocktails, slushies, and punch bowls.

Heavy Metal Wednesdays

Delirium (3139 16th Street)

Wednesdays, 8pm – 2am

Metal fanatics have their weeknight of debauchery and heavy music from DJ Goatfish too. The DJ plays from a massive collection of vinyl records and CDs, there’s no cover, and if you’re drinking, there are lots of beer options, drink specials, and a weekly Jell-O shot flavor.

Downtown First Thursdays

2nd Street (between Market and Folsom)

First Thursdays, 5pm – 10pm

This is a new initiative, so it hasn’t started yet. But it will be an all-ages shindig, beginning May 2nd and will continue every month through April 2025. Organized by Into the Streets and the Civic Joy Fund, the event series will see Second Street filled with open-air beer gardens operated by 111 Minna and Natoma Cabana, dance floors on the side streets, and stages for live music. Since it’s a new event, stay tuned for more information as it’s announced.