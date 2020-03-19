Map of Cannabis Dispensaries Now Open in the San Francisco Bay Area

Cannabis is open for business in California. Visit or order online from your favorite weed dispensary. Each small business promotes their own favorite strains and regional farms and products. Step inside and smell legalization at work, or get delivery to your door.

SAN FRANCISCO

Barbary Coast Collective

BASA Collective

California Street Cannabis

Connected Cannabis Co

Dutchman’s Flat

Flower to the People

Grass Roots

Ketama Collective

MediThrive

Moe Greens

Mission Cannabis Club

Project Cannabis SOMA

Pure 710SF

Purple Star MD

SFFOGG

SPARC Lower Haight

SPARC Soma

The Apothecarium Castro

The Apothecarium Marina

The Apothecarium Soma

The Green Cross

The Green Door

Urban Pharm

Urbana on Geary

Urbana Off Mission

Vapor Room

BERKELEY

Cannabis Buyer’s Club of Berkeley (CBCB)

Berkeley Patients Group

Berkeley Patients Care Collective

East Bay Therapeutics

Hi-Fidelity Cannabis Shop

OAKLAND

Blum Oakland

Blunts + Moore

ECO Cannabis

Harborside Oakland

Kali Budz 510

Magnolia Oakland

Oakland Community Partners

Phytologie

Purple Heart Patient Center

SAN LEANDRO

Blum San Leandro

HAYWARD

Garden of Eden

We Are Hemp

RICHMOND

7 Stars

Green Remedy Collective

Holistic Healing Collective

EL SOBRANTE

One Plant

VALLEJO

Better Health Group

Highway 29 Healthcare

Homegrown Holistic Collective

Life Enhancement Services

Vallejo Relief Center

SAN JOSE

Airfield Supply Company

Buddy’s Cannabis

CA Collective

Caliva

Canna Culture Collective

Elemental Wellness Center

Harborside San Jose

Natural Herbal Pain Relief

Purple Lotus Patient Center

Theraleaf

White Fire

LOS GATOS

Santa Cruz Mountain Herbs

SANTA ROSA

Alternatives

Redwood Herbal Alliance Dispensary

Sonoma Patients Group

SPARC Santa Rosa

COTATI

Mercy Wellness of Cotati

SEBASTOPOL

Solful

SPARC Sebastopol

Last updated Thursday, March 19th, 2020