Map of Cannabis Dispensaries Now Open in the San Francisco Bay Area
Cannabis is open for business in California. Visit or order online from your favorite weed dispensary. Each small business promotes their own favorite strains and regional farms and products. Step inside and smell legalization at work, or get delivery to your door.
SAN FRANCISCO
Barbary Coast Collective
BASA Collective
California Street Cannabis
Connected Cannabis Co
Dutchman’s Flat
Flower to the People
Grass Roots
Ketama Collective
MediThrive
Moe Greens
Mission Cannabis Club
Project Cannabis SOMA
Pure 710SF
Purple Star MD
SFFOGG
SPARC Lower Haight
SPARC Soma
The Apothecarium Castro
The Apothecarium Marina
The Apothecarium Soma
The Green Cross
The Green Door
Urban Pharm
Urbana on Geary
Urbana Off Mission
Vapor Room
BERKELEY
Cannabis Buyer’s Club of Berkeley (CBCB)
Berkeley Patients Group
Berkeley Patients Care Collective
East Bay Therapeutics
Hi-Fidelity Cannabis Shop
OAKLAND
Blum Oakland
Blunts + Moore
ECO Cannabis
Harborside Oakland
Kali Budz 510
Magnolia Oakland
Oakland Community Partners
Phytologie
Purple Heart Patient Center
SAN LEANDRO
Blum San Leandro
HAYWARD
Garden of Eden
We Are Hemp
RICHMOND
7 Stars
Green Remedy Collective
Holistic Healing Collective
EL SOBRANTE
One Plant
VALLEJO
Better Health Group
Highway 29 Healthcare
Homegrown Holistic Collective
Life Enhancement Services
Vallejo Relief Center
SAN JOSE
Airfield Supply Company
Buddy’s Cannabis
CA Collective
Caliva
Canna Culture Collective
Elemental Wellness Center
Harborside San Jose
Natural Herbal Pain Relief
Purple Lotus Patient Center
Theraleaf
White Fire
LOS GATOS
Santa Cruz Mountain Herbs
SANTA ROSA
Alternatives
Redwood Herbal Alliance Dispensary
Sonoma Patients Group
SPARC Santa Rosa
COTATI
Mercy Wellness of Cotati
SEBASTOPOL
Solful
SPARC Sebastopol
Last updated Thursday, March 19th, 2020
