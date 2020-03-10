NorCal Grown: Red Congolese by Congo Club

Where’s the fire: searching for the best cannabis strains in the Bay Area.

In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re featuring a Bay Area-based cannabis company created by a cannabis pioneer, equity advocate, and the co-founder of Supernova Women, Amber Senter.

The Congo Club is one of the few places you can get ahold of the elusive Red Congolese. Created from an African landrace strain, this sought after cultivar has been mixed with Afghani Kush and Mexican Sativa, resulting in a creative and uplifting high that quickens the mind while lightly energizing the body.

Inhaling deeply from the jar, you get an intense smell of flowers and Robitussin. Once you get the nugs out, there’s a musky cheesiness that comes through from the high amounts of myrcene found in their Congolese, (more on that later). The buds are undeniably Sativa, plump yet delicate with red hairs, wispy leaves, and strong stems. When you hold this up to the light, you know you’re holding something different, something special.

Grinding it up will release more of that floral smell that continues with a first puff that’s all perfume and black licorice. Instead of coming on strong, this settles in behind the camera, and before you know it, the whole room gently comes into focus. I could feel a pool of energy at my fingertips, and a steady, even heartbeat. Smoking Red Congolese gives you the same feeling as a perfect slide across a wooden floor: alert, alive, and moving while standing still.

Heavy Sativa strains are known for providing an intense rush of energy, the kind that makes you want to wash every dish in your house, whether it’s dirty or not. Unlike the rest of the pack, this Red Congolese produces a more focused, cerebral energy that gives you a rush I felt was just as suited to the laptop as the gym. The reason for this smooth delivery and mental clarity is something the Congo Club equates to that high percentage of myrcene. A terpene usually found in strains known to produce the infamous couch-lock, it’s this relaxing effect that gives this variety its subtle differences.

Ideal for jumpstarting your mind, regardless of day or night, this left me with an overwhelming feeling of accomplishment. I kept catching myself wanting to have another smoke, and it was hours before I realized it was just my brain trying to reward me for getting so much done. If you’ve ever wanted to organize all your emails, book dinner reservations, make a new playlist, delete those old pictures on your phone, and google the history of Qveen Herby…all before 11 AM, then it’s time to become a member of the club.

Photos by Michael Snyder

