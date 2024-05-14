Portola Music Festival Returns for Third Year Headlined by RÜFÜS DU SOL, Disclosure, Justice, Jamie XX

The Third Annual Portola Music Festival, presented by Goldenvoice, returns to Pier 80 on September 28th and September 29th with electronic music, headlined by Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL, French duo Justice, English duo Disclosure, and English producer Jamie xx.









Additional performers at this year’s festival come from all over, including Australian house and techno producer Fisher, French electro act Gesaffelstein, British-born Sri Lankan rapper M.I.A., experimental act Four Tet, Belgian band Soulwax, Irish duo BICEP present Chroma (AV DJ Set), English singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, San Francisco ambient musician Tycho, Brazilian DJ Mochakk, house producer Honey Dijon, hip hop trio Deltron 3030, British producer Floating Points, British duo Chase & Status, German producer Ben Böhmer, Scottish producer Barry Can’t Swim, techno act Sara Landry, rapper .Anderson Paak performing as DJ Pee .Wee, and Canadian electroclash musician Peaches.

















Portola, originally debuted in 2022, has kept true to its roots with electronic heavy lineups. Last year, we spoke to the festival’s founder and creator, Danny Bell, to learn more about the event’s creation and expectations. The festival’s live shows take place under multiple tents, inside a massive 400,000 square foot warehouse, and the main stage has the SF skyline as its backdrop.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at 12pm. 2-day general admission are $359.95 + fees, 2-day VIP at $599.95 + fees, single day general admission for $239.95 + fees, and single day VIP for $359.95 + fees. For a limited time, there is a payment plan option to put 25% down at the time of purchase, followed by three equal payments.

