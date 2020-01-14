Lightning in a Bottle 2020 Lineup: James Blake, Sylvan Esso, Kaytranada, GRiZ, Amon Tobin and More

Creative experience event planners The Do LaB announced the phase one of the 2020 music lineup for the annual Lightning in a Bottle Festival, headlined by soulful singer and keyboardist talent James Blake, electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso, Haitian-Canadian DJ, and future funk producer GRiZ.

Other noteworthy artists performing this year at the five-day festival over Memorial Day weekend include downtempo act Four Tet, electronic multi-instrumentalist Big Wild, Brazilian electronic talent Amon Tobin, San Jose producer DJ Shadow, Emancipator, Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses, Dirtybird representative and SF house producer Justin Martin, and the Desert Hearts crew.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $349 for four-day passes and $419 for five-day passes before fees. More musical acts are expected to be announced in the coming months. See below for the full lineup poster and the recap video from last year’s festival.

Lightning in a Bottle 2020

May 20-25, 2020

Buena Vista Lake

Kern County, CA

Main Photo by Chelsea Young for SF Station