11 Concerts & Festivals You Should Consider this Spring

With winter (maybe) almost behind us, the weather is sure to dry out and warm up sometime soon. Wishfully singing, “The sun will come out tomorrow,” it’s time to look ahead and plan for the amazing shows that will be here soon enough. Which ones are worth considering?

With that idea in mind, we put together a sweet little roundup of both local shows and some bigger festivals that we hope you’ll find useful.

~~~~~~~~



Lost Frequencies

February 10 @ The Midway

Belgian dance act DJ Felix De Laet performs as Lost Frequencies and has a tour stop at The Midway, the 40,000-square-foot creative complex in the Dogpatch. Touring in support of his third album, “All Stand Together” released late last year, he is known for his high energy live sets with catchy and melodic sounds.

Geographer

February 15 @ Rickshaw Stop

Former San Francisco resident now Los Angeles-based artist Mike Deni performs under the Geographer moniker, bringing synth-pop sounds to the intimate and outlandish venue, Rickshaw Stop. He is celebrating the release of his fourth studio album, “A Mirror Brightly,” and kicking off his tour in the city he formerly called home. Expect lots of soulful melodies and emotive falsettos atop captivating electro sounds, creating captivating live show energy.

Jon Batiste

February 18 @ The Fillmore

Grammy-winning global artist Jon Batiste brings his first-ever headlining tour, titled Uneasy Tour: Purifying The Airwaves For The People, to the legendary theater, The Fillmore. He received many Grammy nominations this year for his album, “World Music Radio”, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year, Best Jazz Performance, Best American Roots Performance, as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with Lana Del Rey on her track “Candy Necklace.”

Jacques Greene b2b Nosaj Thing

March 2 @ Gray Area Art + Technology (Noise Pop Festival)

Club performers Jacques Greene and Nosaj Thing descend on not-for-profit cultural hub, Gray Area, as part of the 31st annual Noise Pop Festival. These two artists began a collaboration last year, releasing a single and an EP. Expect lots of audio-visual elements during their live performance.

The Paper Kites

March 6 @ August Hall

Five-member, Australian indie folk-rockers The Paper Kites visit the Mission District’s venue August Hall a large catalogue spanning five albums and last year recruited three extra musicians to release music as part of a Roadhouse band project. Musicianship will be on full display at this live show, with piano, pedal steel, and other instrumentation among many crooning vocalists.

Sierra Ferrell

March 8 @ The Warfield

West Virginia-born bluegrass artist Sierra Ferrell returns to the Bay Area when she visits San Francisco’s downtown theater, The Warfield, following an impressive performance last year at Sound Summit festival inside Mt. Tamalpais State Park. She has an eclectic style and her latest album, “Trail of Flowers,” arrives on March 22, as a follow up to her debut record, “Long Time Coming,” released in 2021.

Gregory Alan Isakov

March 9 @ Fox Theater

Indie folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov visits Oakland’s Fox Theater for a night of indie folk goodness. His live show will include soothing storytelling, including tracks from his latest album, “Appaloosa Bones” released last year. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, he currently resides in Boulder where he spends his time working on his heirloom vegetable farm when he’s not creating music.

~~~~~~~~



Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 12-14 & 19-21 @ Empire Polo Club

Three-day music and arts festival in the Coachella Valley desert is headlined this year by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat, plus a reunion by No Doubt. Other notable performers include the formerly mentioned Jon Batiste, plus dance act Justice, alt rockers Blur, pysch-rock group Khruangbin, and singer-songwriter Brittany Howard. General admission passes are currently available for weekend 1 for $599, while weekend 2 pricing starts at $499 before fees.

Punk in the Park

May 4 @ Cow Palace

All-ages traveling punk festival has a stop in Daly City, with a music lineup that includes Descendents, the Vandals, Dead Kennedys, and Black Flag, among many others. 100 craft beers and artisanal beverages will be available from local and regional breweries for those age 21 and above. Tickets are $49.99 for general admission and $149.99 for VIP.

Mill Valley Music Festival

May 11-12 @ Mill Valley Community Center

Two-day all ages outdoor arts and culture event produced by the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce and Noise Pop Industries. Held at Friends Field, located adjacent to the Mill Valley Community Center, this year’s diverse lineup features indie folk band Fleet Foxes, five-piece jam band Greensky Bluegrass, coutnry singer-songwriter Margo Price, eight-member soul band St. Paul & the Broken Bones, indie rockers Fruit Bats, and New Orleans group Rebirth Brass Band. Tickets cost $240 for adults, $546 for VIP, plus a senior option for $195 and teen options for $172.

BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

May 24-26 @ Napa Valley Expo

This 3-day festival in wine country has five music stages and delivers a consistently diverse music lineup plus exquisite local food and diverse adult beverage options. This year’s headliners are Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam, and Ed Sheeran, plus performances by rapper Nelly, rock band Queens of the Stone Age, punk rockers The Offspring, singer-songwriter and pianist Norah Jones. The full lineup can be found here and general admission passes cost $456.

Lightning in a Bottle Festival

May 22-27 @ Buena Vista Lake

Organized by Los Angeles-based artist, designer, and musician collective The DoLaB, this five-day outdoor festival is heavy on electronic dance music. This year will see performances by DJ and producer Skrillex, singer and rapper Labrinth, deep house artist Lane 8, electronic and R&B singer James Blake, global musician M.I.A., dance legend Fatboy Slim, dubstep talent Skream, and ambient act Tycho, among many others. There is a three-day pass option for $349 and a five-day pass for $419.