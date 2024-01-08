BottleRock Announces 2024 Lineup: Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Maná

Napa’s BottleRock Music Festival has revealed the full lineup for the 2024 edition of the three-day Memorial Day weekend gathering. This year will be headlined by Pearl Jam, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, the legendary songstress Stevie Nicks, and Mexican pop-rock luminaries Maná.

This year's festival features more than 75 music performers, across five stages, culinary performances by Napa-based chefs and restaurants, along with plenty of wine and craft beer options.

















Beyond the music headliners, the lineup is a nice mix of artists including: R&B talent Kali Uchis, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, hard-rockers Queens of the Stone Age, art rock guitarist St. Vincent, pianist Norah Jones, and punk rock band The Offspring. Other noteworthy undercards on the bill span multiple genres; such as indie pop band Cannons, rapper Action Bronson, reggae soul artist Stephen Marley, brass ensemble The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli, and folk musician Pete Yorn.

Tickets to the festival go on sale January 9th at 10am.