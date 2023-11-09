Noise Pop Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Multi-venue indie music festival, Noise Pop Festival, announced its Phase I lineup of performers for the 31st addition on February 22 to March 3, 2024. Over 100 acts will be performing at the 2024 festival, so expect two or three more announcements. Phase II will be released in December, so we’ll update this page when that’s announced. Stay tuned.

This initial list of participants features indie rock group Snail Mail, a solo acoustic set by folk rock band The Mountain Goats, rock trio Cherry Glazerr, and singer/songwriter/pianist Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter, Ethiopian keyboardist Hailu Mergia, Peruvian DJ Sofia Kourtesis, and European electronic virtuosos Actress, Italian electronic music producer Alessandro Cortini, Texas-based metal act Narrow Head, along with more than a dozen acts from across California. The full lineup can be found below.

Badges and concert tickets are available at NoisePopFest.com.

Phase One Lineup:

Snail Mail

The Mountain Goats (Solo)

Cherry Glazerr

Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter

Hailu Mergia

Sofia Kourtesis

Actress (Live A/V)

Alessandro Cortini

Narrow Head

Thee Sinseers

Militarie Gun

Ultra Q

Shay Lia

Kendra Morris

Pool Kids

Spiritual Cramp

Raue

Cola

Greg Mendez

chokecherry

The Reds, Pinks & Purples

Stephen Steinbrink

The Softies

Wombo

Roman Candle

