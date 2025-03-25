Outside Lands 2025 Lineup Revealed: Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, Doja Cat, John Summit, Vampire Weekend, Glass Animals, Jamie XX

For its 17th year, the beloved Bay Area festival is once again planning to transform Golden Gate Park into a world-class celebration of music, culinary arts, and culture from August 8th – 10th. And, just in time for tickets to go on sale, Outside Lands has unveiled the eagerly awaited 2025 lineup.

The festival continues a rich tradition of showcasing top talent from many genres, while providing an unparalleled combination of experiences; from music to cannabis to food, drink, and art.

Headlining this year’s festival are two-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer Tyler, The Creator (who makes his return after missing last year’s Outside Lands headlining performance); Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Irish singer-songwriter Hozier; and Grammy-award winning artist Doja Cat, who will all take command of the main stage to close each day of the event.

Along with this year’s headliners, the stellar lineup features electronic music sensation John Summit, R&B extraordinaire Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, indie rock veterans Vampire Weekend, rising pop star Gracie Abrams, breakthrough artist Doechii, and alternative favorites Glass Animals. Additional performances will come from acclaimed producer Jamie XX, electronic music pioneer Gesaffelstein, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, hip-hop legend Ludacris, soulful vocalist Jorja Smith, and Bay Area native Still Woozy.

Returning once again this year is the SOMA stage, a dedicated house and techno space in Marx Meadow. SOMA stage will feature performances by Dirtybird Records artists Claude VonStroke and Walker & Royce, along with French house act Dombresky, among many others.

The festival flyer with the complete lineup is posted below.



Tickets are now on sale! Three-day general admission tickets start at $499 (taxes and fees included), and this lowest price will be available for those that buy early. There are payment plan options for those wishing to pay in installments, starting at $99 down.

For those seeking a premium experience, the festival offers three-day General Admission+ tickets starting at $759 (all in) and $1,119 for three-day VIP tickets. Those that prefer an ultra-luxurious experience can get three-day passes for the Golden Gate Club starting at $5,299 (including fees), which comes with a golf cart shuttle, special entry, and pre-sale access to Outside Lands Nights shows, among many other extra amenities.

The Outside Lands Night Shows schedule will be announced in the coming months.

