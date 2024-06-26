Outside Lands Announces 2024 Night Shows Schedule

The organizers behind the Outside Lands Music Festival (OSL) have traditionally announced a series of night shows by participating artists; giving fans the chance to experience the acts in a more intimate setting. And 2024 is no different with appearances by country music singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson, XX member and singer-songwriter/guitarist Romy, Parisian hip hop and house producer Shiba San, indie rock band STRFKR, Norwegian producer Roosevelt, and English singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, among others.

Full details of the shows, running Wednesday, August 7th though Sunday, August 11th, can be found on the OSL website. Festival ticket holders get first dibs to purchase night show tickets starting Thursday, June 27th at 10am. Any remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, June 28th.

Confidence Man @ The Independent

Wednesday, August 7th

Amen Dunes @ The Independent

Thursday, August 8th

Fletcher @ The Independent

Friday, August 9th

Sidepiece @ Public Works

Friday, August 9th

Romy (DJ set) @ 1015 Folsom

Friday, August 9th

Mindchatter (DJ set) @ Monarch

Friday, August 9th

Shiba San B2B CID @ Great Northern

Friday, August 9th

Marsh @ Audio SF

Friday, August 9th

BALTHVS @ Rickshaw Stop

Friday, August 9th

Sturgill Simpson @ The Independent

Saturday, August 10th

Snakehips @ Public Works

Saturday, August 10th

Roosevelt @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

Saturday, August 10th

Sofia Kourtesis @ Space 550

Saturday, August 10th

STRFKR @ The Independent

Sunday, August 11th

Uncle Waffles @ 1015 Folsom

Sunday, August 11th

Corrine Bailey Ray @ Bimbo’s 265 Club

Sunday, August 11th