Outside Lands Announces 2024 Night Shows Schedule
The organizers behind the Outside Lands Music Festival (OSL) have traditionally announced a series of night shows by participating artists; giving fans the chance to experience the acts in a more intimate setting. And 2024 is no different with appearances by country music singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson, XX member and singer-songwriter/guitarist Romy, Parisian hip hop and house producer Shiba San, indie rock band STRFKR, Norwegian producer Roosevelt, and English singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, among others.
Full details of the shows, running Wednesday, August 7th though Sunday, August 11th, can be found on the OSL website. Festival ticket holders get first dibs to purchase night show tickets starting Thursday, June 27th at 10am. Any remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, June 28th.
Night Show Lineup
Confidence Man @ The Independent
Wednesday, August 7th
Amen Dunes @ The Independent
Thursday, August 8th
Fletcher @ The Independent
Friday, August 9th
Sidepiece @ Public Works
Friday, August 9th
Romy (DJ set) @ 1015 Folsom
Friday, August 9th
Mindchatter (DJ set) @ Monarch
Friday, August 9th
Shiba San B2B CID @ Great Northern
Friday, August 9th
Marsh @ Audio SF
Friday, August 9th
BALTHVS @ Rickshaw Stop
Friday, August 9th
Sturgill Simpson @ The Independent
Saturday, August 10th
Snakehips @ Public Works
Saturday, August 10th
Roosevelt @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
Saturday, August 10th
Sofia Kourtesis @ Space 550
Saturday, August 10th
STRFKR @ The Independent
Sunday, August 11th
Uncle Waffles @ 1015 Folsom
Sunday, August 11th
Corrine Bailey Ray @ Bimbo’s 265 Club
Sunday, August 11th
2024 Outside Lands Lineup:
The Killers, Sabrina Carpenter, Sturgill Simpson, Post Malone
