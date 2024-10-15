10 Amazing Shows to Round Out 2024

As fall slowly but surely ushers in the “cold” months, Bay Area residents begin their transition to the cozy holiday season. And what a better way to wrap up 2024 then by enjoying live music with friends. Great music in any season warms the soul. So, as always, we’re here to assist with a well put-together list of the 10 great live shows that will help ease you through the remainder of 2024.

Maggie Rogers @ Chase Center

November 1st

On the first day of November, the uber-talented Maggie Rogers will light up the stage at the Chase Center with her captivating “Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part II”. It’s the first-ever arena tour for this rising star, and it’s a live show not to miss. Her critically acclaimed third album, Don’t Forget Me, was released in April, where her magical melodies reach new heights. She is a vocal prodigy, has mastered multiple instruments, and is prolific at creating heartfelt tunes that deeply resonate. It’s also noteworthy that Rogers has synesthesia, a benign condition where a person can perceive two or more senses at once. In her case, she can perceive colors as a response to hearing music. Expect her strong stage presence to be on full display during her San Francisco show. It will certainly be an unforgettable experience, as she transforms the stage into a sonic spectacle decorated with plenty of raw emotion.

SOFI TUCKER @ Bill Graham Civic Center

November 8th

Those looking for a party should absolutely consider seeing house and genre-defying duo SOFI TUKKER, who has two shows next month at Bill Graham Civic Center in support of their third album BREAD, released in September. The name, “BREAD” is an acronym for “Be Really Energetic And Dance”. Comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, the two like to be silly and have lots of fun through upbeat dance tracks infused with jungle-pop and bossa-nova rhythms, all wrapped in lyrics sung in Portuguese, French, German, and English. Hawley-Weld’s joyful vocal harmonies blend seamlessly with Halpern’s energetic DJ beats. Those that catch them live are sure to have feel-good and jovial evening.

Hayden James @ The Midway

November 9th

Australian DJ and producer Hayden James comes to The Midway in November in support of his recently released third studio album, We Could Be Love. The record consists of 11 tracks spanning house and indie dance pop, evoking both beach and underground club vibes. His infectious and emotive music can feel introspective, while also dynamic and electrifying. Beyond his solo work, he has collaborated with Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses and has written tracks for pop superstar Katy Perry. The indoor-outdoor urban space of The Midway is the perfect place to see Hayden James live.

Caribou @ Fox Theater

November 11th & 12th

Canadian electronic musician Dan Snaith performs under the stage name Caribou. He recently dropped his sixth record, Honey, earlier this month. His sounds are bass-heavy and dance floor-approved, with melodic vocal samples. Interestingly, Snaith manipulated his vocals on his most recent album using AI software with licensed voices. The motivation for this decision was him feeling limited by his singing voice and wanting to broaden his range of creative expression. He has also created additional music under two additional stage names, Manitoba and Daphni, and in total he’s released 10 studio albums. His creativity will be on full display when he visits The Fox next month.

Washed Out @ The Regency Ballroom

November 12th

Chillwave act Washed Out is the performance moniker of singer-songwriter and producer Ernest Weatherly Greene Jr. This project started in 2009 while making music in his bedroom, and since then his dreamy, distorted dance pop tracks have gained lots of recognition. Washed Out now has a total of five studio albums, including most recently releasing, Notes from a Quiet Life, back in May 2024. For his upcoming live show, expect a visceral combination of trancy dance sounds combined with psychedelic visuals that create a relaxing and soothing vibe.

Rex Orange County @ Paramount Theatre

November 19th – 21th

English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alexander James O’Connor performs professionally as Rex Orange County, and he’s at the Paramount Theater in Oakland for three consecutive nights. Known for a unique voice on top of uplifting combinations of hip-hop, jazz, and bedroom pop sounds, Rex Orange County has a decently large catalog of tracks since his project debuted nearly a decade ago. His fifth studio album, The Alexander Technique, came out in early September. It’s a 16-track collection of intimate tunes that contain personal storytelling. Each one of his live shows on the current tour has a unique setlist. So the three nights in Oakland will each feature their own unique set of songs and experiences.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise @ Bill Graham Civic Center

November 25th

Alternative rock indie quartet Rainbow Kitten Surprise, formed back in 2013, hails from North Carolina. The band has four studio albums, including their most recent, Love Hate Music Box, that dropped in May and is their first record to feature synthesizers. For their live shows, they bring tons of bright energy, emotional depth, and genre-fluidity. If you’re looking for some heartfelt rock n’ roll, consider checking out Rainbow Kitten Surprise when they visit Bill Graham Civic Center a few days before Thanksgiving.

Rudimental @ Public Works

November 30th

UK drum and bass group Rudimental continues to push boundaries and deliver memorable dance music. For more than a decade, they have been appreciated by fans worldwide. After taking a step back in recent years, Rudimental is back on tour in 2024 with renewed vigor and focus, tapping into their original energy, ready to let loose once again. Experiencing Rudimental live at a venue like Public Works is the perfect recipe for a rave-friendly good time.

The Allman Betts Family Revival @ The Fillmore

December 21th

The 8th annual celebration honoring Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, and The Allman Brothers’ enduring music and legacy begins in late November and concludes with a return to The Fillmore on December 21st. Each show will feature two massive sets; the first set will feature music from the 1970’s Duane Allman era, while the second set will feature music from the 1990’s comeback era. The San Francisco show will have performances by Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Jake Shimabukuro, Cody Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Grace Bowers, Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison (son of Roy Orbison), Robert Randolph, and Sierra Green. Brotherhood of Light, an essential live component that provided otherworldly visuals for the Allman Brothers Band for more than 20 years, will return to illuminate the stage for The Allman Betts Family Revival. Expect stunning visuals and an unforgettable experience in celebration of this iconic band.

Flight Facilities @ The Regency Ballroom

December 27th & 28th

Australian electronic duo Flight Facilities, consisting of Hugo Gruzman and James Lyell, began in 2009 by mixing songs from other artists before crafting their own original material. Their laid-back disco-pop sound often contains luscious bass and energetic synths. There is no better way to wrap up 2024 than dancing to nu-disco beats and groovy percussion at the Regency Ballroom. Flight Facilities have two shows back to back, each night with a different offering. The first night is ‘The Decades Set,’ a nostalgic journey from the ’70s to today, weaving the tracks that shaped each era. Night two is the first time Flight Facilities’ ‘Higher’ series performs in the U.S., with support from Berlin-based producer Sofia Kourtesis. Either show is an ideal way to warm a chilly December evening.