BottleRock Napa Valley Announces ‘AfterDark’ Shows During 2024 Festival

Many music performers coming to this year’s BottleRock Napa Valley festival are also playing standalone shows at local venues while they’re in Northern California. Dubbed ‘AfterDark’, festival organizers have announced a series of night shows scheduled over the three-day weekend, with participation from venues in San Francisco and Napa, plus Berkeley, Novato, Menlo Park, San Jose, and Sacramento.

Amond the shows that were announced, rocker St. Vincent plays at The Masonic on May 25th and the next night in Napa at the JaM Cellars Ballroom. Singer-songwriter Mondo Cozmo stops by Brick & Mortar Music Hall on May 22nd and JaM Cellars on May 24th (joined by Cold Wars Kids). August Hall has two shows, with rapper Action Bronson on May 25th and indie pop band Cannons on May 27th.

Napa has three venues hosting AfterDark shows. JaM Cellars Ballroom also has Miike Snow playing on May 23rd and Chevy Metal on May 25th. The Uptown Theatre has an intimate evening with pianist Norah Jones on May 25th. Local spot The Garden has a four-pack of shows starting May 23rd with guitarist Chris Shifflett, followed by rock band The Record Company on May 24th, San Francisco-based soul group Con Brio on May 25th, and reggae crew The Wailers on May 26th. (Shifflet also has two additional shows – one in San Francisco at Cafe Du Nord on May 22nd and another at The Ritz in San Jose on May 26th.)

Berkeley’s UC Theatre has punk rockers Gogol Bordello on May 25th, while Jamaican musician Stephen Marley is playing at the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park. In Novato, Hopmunk Taverns has brass act The Soul Rebels on May 25th and female-led psychedelic soul band Say She She on May 27th. Afro-Colombian ensemble Monsieur Periné is playing at Ace of Spades in Sacramento on May 25th.

Check out the AfterDark page for a complete show lineup.

BottleRock 2024 is headlined by Pearl Jam, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, the legendary songstress Stevie Nicks, and Mexican pop-rock luminaries Maná.