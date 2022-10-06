Noise Pop Upgrades 20th Street Block Party to a Larger Space, Reveals Music and Food Lineup

The annual 20th Street Block Party is moving and growing, now taking up two blocks on Valencia Street between 18th and 20th. One of the blocks happens to be the block where independent event promoter, Noise Pop Industries is located. So a balance of sorts has been met.

“Much like our music lineup, we hope that this year’s food lineup helps to represent the diverse and eclectic neighborhood that Noise Pop has called home for years. Although the Block Party might have moved over a few blocks to a new home on Valencia Street, the essence of this local community event remains the same – we want to support our fellow neighbors and small business owners across the Mission District while showcasing to the world what makes this historic part of town so very special. Come get a taste of what the Mission District is all about this October.” ~ Stacy Horne

The lineup of local musicians, businesses, and restaurants that will gather on Saturday, October 15th is robust. It’s a free, outdoor event, open to all ages, but registering in advance is encouraged. There are also VIP options.

This year’s musical performers feature headliners Oakland-based trio Destroy Boys, along with rockers Hot Flash Heat Wave, six-piece group The Seshen, singer-songwriter MARINERO, and Oakland rapper Ricky Lake.

Music Lineup:

* Destroy Boys (punk rock)

* Hot Flash Heat Wave (surf-pop)

* The Seshen (electro-indie)

* MARINERO (Latin jazz)

* Ricky Lake (hip-hop)

* Sour Widows (alternative rock)

* Juicebumps (alternative rock)

* The Umbrellas (pop rock)

The food is curated by La Cocina, an organization offering affordable commercial kitchen space and hands-on assistance to low-income and immigrant women entrepreneurs who are launching, growing, and formalizing food businesses. Many cultures are represented in the music and food, from Nepal and the Philippines to the Americas and the Caribbean, and more. One significant, new food vendor worth noting is the local dessert shop, Humphry Slocombe.

Food Vendors:

* Bini’s Kitchen (Nepalese Dumplings & Rice Plates)

* Buko Bakes (Filipino-Inspired Cookies & Treats)

* Clandestina Cocina (Cuban Rice Bowls & Cubano Sandwiches)

* Estrellita’s Snacks (Salvadoran Tamales & Pupusas)

* Humphry Slocombe (Ice Cream Scoops & Sundaes)

* MexiQ (Smoked BBQ Sandwiches & Sides)

* Mi Comedor (Mexican Burritos & Quesadillas)

* Origen (Oaxacan Tlayudas & Empanadas)

* Peaches Patties (Jamaican Patties & Jerk Chicken Wings)

* The Chairman (Steamed & Baked Bao Buns)

A portion of proceeds will be donated to two nonprofit organizations based in The Mission: 826 Valencia, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting under-resourced students and teachers, as well as La Cocina which supports low-income food entrepreneurs across the Bay Area. Donations will be accepted at the door upon entry.

20th Street Block Party

Saturday, October 15, 2022

12pm – 6pm

Valencia Street between 18th and 19th Streets

The Block Party poster artwork features local artist Jason Jägel, who created last year’s Block Party’s artwork as well.