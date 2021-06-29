Fourth of July Fireworks and Festivities Around the Bay

Fireworks! BBQ! Fourth of July is here and it’s the time to sit back, relax, and enjoy friends and family. Many Bay Area cities are planning events to celebrate Independence Day. Here are our picks on the best places to enjoy the fireworks around the Bay Area.

~~~~~~~~

San Francisco

~~~~~~~~



Pier 39

Free. Fireworks at 9:30pm.

We'll have more information to come, but for those of you who are making plans, yes, the fireworks will be back this year in San Francisco for July 4th! — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 11, 2021

~~~~~~~~



San Francisco July 4th Fireworks Brunch & Dinner Cruises

Celebrate July 4th on the San Francisco Bay with your friends and family. Step aboard the dinner cruise to take in the fireworks from the Bay and enjoy full dinner buffet, hosted premium wine & beer and a DJ for dancing.

~~~~~~~~



Fourth of July Premier Dinner Dance & Fireworks Cruise

A 4-hour cruise. Spend Independence Day in style on the Bay. Cruise includes a four-course seated dinner, a spectatular view of the fireworks over the bay, live entertainment and an open premium bar. 6:30pm – 11pm.

~~~~~~~~



Blue & Gold Fleet Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise

Enjoy a trip around the San Francisco Bay with views of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges, Alcatraz Island and the city skyline before settling into the best front row seats for The City & County of San Francisco’s spectacular fireworks show! Cruises at 7:55pm, 8:10pm, 8:20pm, 8:30pm.

~~~~~~~~



Stern Grove Festival Fourth of July Show with the San Francisco Symphony

The San Francisco Symphony returns for its annual summer performance at Stern Grove Festival, with Edwin Outwater conducting a special Fourth of July concert featuring pianist Aaron Diehl. The program includes traditional favorites.

~~~~~~~~



Thrive City Block Party, Fourth of July Celebrations

On both July 3rd & 4th the Warriors will host the Thrive City Block Party presented by Chase at Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center in Mission Bay. Visitors to the Thrive City Block Party will enjoy two full days of local food vendors, live entertainment, beer gardens, and family-friendly activations including a kids zone and a gaming lounge.

~~~~~~~~



World Naked Bike Ride – San Francisco 2021

If you’re “lucky” enough to be around the Ferry Building on the Fourth at 11am to noon, you’ll “get” to see a bunch of naked people riding their bikes. Seriously though, the Naked Bike Ride on July Fourth is a traditional that celebrates the body and San Francisco’s “F it” attitude.

~~~~~~~~



Take in the Fireworks from Crissy Field to The Embarcadero

In San Francisco, the fireworks will be launched from the foot of the Municipal Pier and from barges north of Pier 39 at Fisherman’s Wharf at 9:30pm. So most spots along the shore will offer a decent view. The best spots are south of the Ferry Building along the Embarcadero between Mission and Folsom Street.

~~~~~~~~



Take in the Fireworks from Russian Hill

Ina Coolbrith Park is a great little green area above it all where you can take a bottle of wine and take in the visuals below.

~~~~~~~~



Take in the Fireworks from Coit Tower on Telegraph Hill

It’ll be crowded up here but the views are amazing if you get a good spot.

~~~~~~~~



Take in the Fireworks from Treasure Island

Treasure Island is a little more difficult to get to but still an amazing place to view the fireworks. The skyline behind the show is an unparalleled backdrop, about as perfect as you can get. If you’re more adventurous head up to Yerba Buena Island to view the fireworks from the cliffs.

~~~~~~~~



Take in the Fireworks from Bernal Heights

A trip up Bernal Hill will get you to huge open area where you’ll be able to take a blanket and your favorite sippy cup to take in the splendor to the north.

~~~~~~~~



Take in the Fireworks from Twin Peaks

You can’t get any higher than Twin Peaks for an unobstructed northerly view; if it’s not foggy. From this vantage point you’ll have a little more space to possibly plop down a folding chair or blanket and take in the fireworks.

~~~~~~~~

East Bay

~~~~~~~~



A’s Patriotic Fireworks – July 2nd

If you hadn’t noticed, the A’s are kicking ass this year. Take in a game and after the game on July 2nd, there will be a fireworks celebration.

~~~~~~~~



Orinda 4th of July Parade

Orinda’s July 4th tradition returns. Celebrate Independence Day and celebrate “community” by taking in the parade and attending the events throughout the day.

~~~~~~~~



Concord 4th of July Fireworks

Load up your family and friends in your car and head to the Concord Pavilion for the largest Fireworks Display ever seen in Concord. This drive in style event will feature Pyro Spectacular’s award winning Fireworks show set to music. Gates open at 7pm.

~~~~~~~~



Pleasant Hill 4th of July Celebration

Find a spot near College Park High School (CPHS) to take in the fireworks presented by Pyro Spectacular! No gatherings will be allowed on campus but Viking Drive near CPHS will be shut to all traffic. Fireworks at 9:15pm. Auto parade at 10am.

~~~~~~~~



Antioch 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Fireworks are back over the river. There will be festivities all day in Downtown Antioch. Fireworks at 9:20pm.

~~~~~~~~

Peninsula

~~~~~~~~



July 4th Summer Event in Palo Alto

From 11am – 3pm, come enjoy live music by Radio City All-Stars, a variety of food trucks, and fun games & activities. No fireworks.

Foster City Fourth of July Celebration

Though we are still unable to celebrate the holiday in the traditional way this year, please join the City of Foster City for a fun Fourth of July experience. 9am – 4:30pm. No fireworks.

~~~~~~~~

North Bay

~~~~~~~~



Sonoma’s Fourth of July Celebration

It’s been a long time since we have been able to celebrate our nation together and we are thrilled that we can experience the 4th of July Fireworks Display again. Given current worldwide impacts, we still need to ensure that we remain vigilant in our fight against the global pandemic. Car show at 9am. Fireworks at dusk (around 9pm).