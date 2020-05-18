Where to Find the Best Farmers’ Markets in San Francisco, Plus One in Daly City

San Francisco has so many places that offer fresh, local produce. It’s possible to visit a different famers’ market nearly every day of the week. Beyond shopping for fruits and veggies, some of these community gatherings offer cooking demonstrations, free tastings, and even live music.

Although some of the farmers’ markets in SF are year-round, others are seasonal and are only open beginning in the spring through the late fall season.

Whether you are looking to buy some fresh-cut flowers or simply want to grab your weekly batch of vegetables, there are plenty of different locations throughout the city.

To help SF citizens and visitors better understand their options, we put together a list of the best farmers’ markets San Francisco has to offer. These destinations are sorted by frequency and day of the week.

Photo Credit: Ferry Plaza Farmers’ Market by Amanda Lynn Photogaphy

Ferry Plaza

1 Ferry Building

Tuesday & Thursday (10am-2pm), Saturday (8am-2pm)

* This tourist destination sees nearly 40,000 shoppers weekly, and opens as a community market three days a week to sell meats, bread, cheeses, mushrooms, and fruits

* Visit the website for nonprofit Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture (CUESA) to find vendor profiles and information about upcoming events like the Goat Festival

Heart of the City

United Nations Plaza

Wednesday (8am-5pm) & Saturday (8am-5:30pm)

* A smaller market with reasonable prices

* Offers dried fruits and tasty tamales

Photo Credit: City Bees at Castro Farmers’ Market

Castro

288 Noe Street

Wednesday (2:30pm-7pm)

* Begins in March and runs through November

* Find fruits and vegetables, along with meat, fish, baked goods

Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Farmers Market

2425 Geary at St. Josephs Avenue. (Kaiser Hospital)

Wednesday (10am-2pm)

* Kaiser Permanente hosts farmers’ markets near their facilities as a kind gesture to employees and the local community

* Visitors can park at the Kaiser Hospital Garage at 2190 O’Farrell St.

Farmers on the Square

1111 O’Farrell Street (St. Mark’s Lutheran Church)

Wednesday (3pm-7pm)

* Located inside the Urban Life Center Auditorium

* Offers fresh vegetables, fruits, and herbs

Photo Credit: The market manager of Mission Community Market

“According to Mission Community Market, 72% of U.S. farm workers are immigrants, half are undocumented.”

Mission Community Market

Mission & 22nd Street

Thursday (4pm-8pm)

* Transforms into an open-air marketplace one per week open March to November

* A variety of vendors offer quality produce, cheeses, and baked goods

San Francisco State University

1600 Holloway Avenue

Thursday (10am-3pm)

* Year-round entertainment with bakery and pies

* Occasionally offers cooking demonstrations

Fillmore

1730 O’Farrell Street (Fillmore Center Plaza)

Saturday (9am-1pm)

* Weekly gathering near Japantown

* Has a broad selection of cheese, bread, vegetables and fruit

Alemany

100 Alemany Blvd.

Saturday (6am-1pm)

* One of the larger community gatherings in the city, this market first opened back in 1943

* The best part about this market is the affordable prices and broad selection of produce

Noe Valley

3861 24th Street

Saturday (8am-1pm)

* Local vendors sell farm-fresh fare, handmade goods, and street eats

* Musicians play on-site, offering a nice aura to the experience

Divisadero

Fell at Broderick (DMV Parking Lot)

Sunday (10am-2pm)

* Year-round shopping for seasonal fruits and veggies

* Other items include local goods like honey, eggs, and artisan cheese

Stonestown Hall

3251 20th Avenue

Sunday (9am-1pm)

* Considered one of the best family-oriented markets in the city

* Offers over 65 vendors selling everything from produce to pickled goods, and jewelry

Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture

2 Marina Blvd

Sunday (9:30am-1:30pm)

* Located within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area

* Features more than 35 farmers and food purveyors

Clement Street

Clement at 5th Avenue

Sunday (9am-2pm)

* Wide variety of items such as local organic produce, meats, bread, plants and fresh-cut flowers

* Stalls serve prepared foods like breakfast burritos, Indian food, and chai teas

Inner Sunset

1315 8th Avenue

Sunday (9am-1pm)

* Fruits and veggies vary with the season

* Unique items like empanadas, pupusas, honey, and jams

Daly City Farmers Market

133 Serramonte Center (Serramonte Mall Parking Lot)

Thursday & Sunday (9am-1pm)

* Fruits and veggies vary with the season

* 50+ farmers and vendors on Thursday

* 20 farmers and vendors on Saturday

For more information on local farmers’ markets, visit these websites for additional info: California Farmers’ Markets Association, Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association, and Urban Table Farmers’ Markets.