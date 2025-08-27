Autumn Amplified: Bay Area’s 10 hottest shows this fall

As the fog’s seemingly forever hug begins to end and the leaves start to turn, the Bay Area’s music scene is heating up for a spectacular fall season. Legendary venues like Fillmore and Warfield have stacked lineups, while open-air gems like Greek Theatre and Frost Amphitheater still have a few upcoming surprises. The region is buzzing with live performances that span all genres. Whether you’re craving intimate experiences, high-energy EDM, or indie rock under the stars, this autumn offers a sonic feast for every listener. Grab your layers, charge your phone, and get ready… here’s a sweet roundup of fall concerts in the Bay.

Gregory Alan Isakov @ Greek Theatre

September 11th

South African-born, Colorado-based singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov is known for his introspective blend of indie folk and poetic lyricism. His albums like Evening Machines, The Weatherman, and Appaloosa Bones all feature calming harmonies evoke landscapes both emotional and physical. Currently, Isakov is on an expansive international tour with a stop in Berkeley. For his upcoming show, expect intimate, mostly acoustic performances, with setlists drawn from his beloved discography, promising a quiet magic mirroring the soulfulness of his songs.

The Hives @ The Warfield

September 20th

Swedish garage rock revivalists, are back on the road for their 2025 world tour, bringing their signature swagger and high-voltage energy to stages. They are known for explosive sound and live shows, particularly thanks to charismatic frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist. The band is celebrating of their upcoming seventh album, ‘The Hives Forever Forever The Hives’ set for release on August 29 and have a stop at The Warfield soon thereafter. Expect a raucous show of welcomed controlled chaos.

Disclosure @ Frost Amphitheater

September 28th

Dynamic British electronic duo Disclosure, consisting of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, are lighting up dance floors across North America with their Fall 2025 tour. Known for an infectious blend of house, garage, and pop-infused beats, the pair are bringing their high-energy DJ sets to Stanford’s iconic Frost Amphitheater next month. Fans can expect a night packed with live instrumentation and a bold audio-visual experience, all delivered with Disclosure’s signature flair.

Polo & Pan @ Frost Amphitheater

October 2nd

Another Front Amphitheater show is the French electro-pop duo Polo & Pan, who bring a unique blend of dreamy synths and global rhythms to Palo Alto as part of their Americas Tour 2025. Known for turning a venue into a euphoric dance haven, the pair will light up the crowd with set that promises lush visuals and infectious grooves. Fans should expect a mix of fan favorites like “Canopée” and “Ani Kuni,” plus fresh tracks from their latest releases. With the crisp fall air and Stanford’s iconic outdoor venue as the backdrop, this stop is set to be one of the tour’s most magical moments.

Dua Lipa @ Chase Center

October 11th & 12th

Global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa brings her Radical Optimism Tour to San Francisco’s Chase Center for two electrifying nights. Riding high on the success of her third studio album, Dua’s shows offer a dazzling mix of sleek choreography, infectious dance-pop anthems, and her signature confidence. Fans can experience a euphoric setlist featuring hits like “Houdini,” “Levitating,” and “Dance The Night,” all wrapped in Dua’s radiant stage presence.

Reneé Rapp @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 15th

Powerhouse singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp is bringing her BITE ME Tour to the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. She is known for her raw vocals and emotionally charged performances. Attendees can witness Rapp showcase tracks from her acclaimed debut album Snow Angel. With support from genre-blurring artist Syd, the night promises a bold, cathartic celebration of pop with edge, vulnerability, and unapologetic attitude.

BØRNS @ August Hall

October 17th

Ethereal indie-pop act BØRNS makes a much-anticipated return to live performance with a nationwide tour celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, Dopamine. In October, he’ll bring his celestial vocals and glam-rock flair to August Hall, offering fans a nostalgic yet forward-looking set that blends beloved tracks with newer, more intimate material from his EPs. Expect a night of dreamy synths, magnetic stage presence, and a renewed sense of artistic freedom.

Lorde @ Greek Theatre

October 19th

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde is bringing her signature mystique and poetic pop to the Greek Theatre as part of her global Ultrasound Tour. Fresh off the release of her introspective new album Virgin, she will deliver a set that blends haunting classics with her latest emotionally rich tracks. The evening promises a lush, atmospheric live music experience under the stars—perfect for fans who crave depth, vulnerability, and a little bit of magic.

Car Seat Headrest @ Fox Theatre

November 1st

Indie rockers Car Seat Headrest bring their ambitious new rock opera The Scholars to life to the Fox Theater in Oakland at the beginning of November, as part of their nationwide tour. The band is known for introspective lyrics and lo-fi indie roots. Led by Will Toledo, Car Seat Headrest has evolved into a theatrical force, blending classic rock influences with a narrative-driven performance that explores spiritual crises, identity, and rebellion. Their live show will be a night of raw emotion, sonic experimentation, and a bold reimagining of what a rock show can be.

Grizzly Bear @ The Warfield & Fox Theatre

November 18th & 19th

Brooklyn-born rock quartet Grizzly Bear is making a triumphant return to the stage with their Live 2025 tour, marking their first shows in six years. The beloved band will bring their haunting harmonies and intricate arrangements to two Bay Area venues. Known for redefining indie rock with albums like Veckatimest and Shields, the band’s reemergence feels less like a reunion and more like a rediscovery—an open-ended journey into new sonic territory. The audience can anticipate lush textures, emotional depth, and the unmistakable spirit that only Grizzly Bear can conjure.