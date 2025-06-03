A Decade on the Mountain: Sound Summit Celebrates 10th Anniversary Headlined by CAKE

Sound Summit marks its 10th anniversary on Saturday, September 13th, atop Mount Tamalpais, featuring CAKE as the headliner at Mountain Theater. The daylong benefit festival has spent a decade bringing outstanding music and meaningful support to the mountain and Bay Area community.

This year’s Sound Summit lineup features Canadian alt-pop sensation Alvvays, alongside Stand!, a special tribute to Sly & the Family Stone with an all-star ensemble including Taj Mahal, Narada Michael Walden, Martin Luther McCoy, Vicki Randle, and more, backed by a premier Bay Area house band. Indie rock favorites Real Estate and “Cosmic Mountain Music” purveyors Wolf Jett also join the bill.

Returning to host the event are veteran emcees Brian Murphy and Paul McCaffrey, known for their tenure as the KNBR radio duo Murph & Mac from 2006 to 2023. Andy Cabic of Vetiver will once again serve as the all-day DJ, keeping the good vibes energy between sets.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6 at 10am. Adult tickets are $120; youth 12 and under are $60; children 2 and under are free. Reserved Mountain Parking costs $65. Round-trip shuttle from Mill Valley costs $30.

Sound Summit creator and producer Michael Nash was originally inspired to launch Sound Summit in 2015 after seeing CAKE play live at Mount Tam Jam in 2013.

“We’re looking forward to another eclectic and memorable day on the mountain,” says Nash. “We thought it would be cool to return to our roots for this benchmark and bring back CAKE to helm the event, and they’re psyched to return. Also, curating this celebration of Sly’s legacy with music director Larry Batiste has been particularly joyful. The music and lyrics feel as resonant and topical today as when they were written.”

Held in Mount Tam’s 4,000-seat ‘Mountain Theater’ natural amphitheater, Sound Summit is an annual benefit for Mount Tamalpais State Park, produced by Roots & Branches Conservancy. Over the past decade, it has raised over $300,000 for trail restoration, historic renovations, fire prevention, water conservation, and other vital projects.

Last year’s Sound Summit festival had performances by Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile.