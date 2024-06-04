Sound Summit Announces 2024 Festival Lineup Headlined by Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile

The daylong music festival and fundraiser, Sound Summit, returns to the historic Mountain Theatre in the Mount Tamalpais State Park on September 7th. This year’s festival will be headlined by Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett and multi-instrumentalist Kurt Vile and The Violators.

Additional music performers include Oakland-based retro-soul band The California Honeydrops, 17-year-old guitar phenom Grace Bowers and her band The Hodge Podge, as well as Bay Area-based psychedelic folk-rock act Skyway Man.

Returning as charismatic emcees for the event are the dynamic duo of Murph & Mac (aka Brian Murphy and Paul McCaffrey, who are former partners on KNBR radio from 2006-2023), along with KPFA’s “Dead to the World” radio host, Tim Lynch. Andy Cabic from the group Vetiver will be spinning records between sets.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7th, at 10am and are $120 for adults and $60 for youth 12 and under; children 2 and under are free. Reserved Mountain Parking is $65, and the Bus Shuttle Round Trip from Mill Valley is $30. Music plays from 11am-7pm.

Sound Summit is produced by Roots & Branches Conservancy and takes place at a 4,000-seat natural stone amphitheater with breathtaking views of San Francisco, the Bay, and the Pacific Ocean beyond. More than live music, Sound Summit is about giving back. Event proceeds ($250,000+) have been used to upgrade the historic Steep Ravine Environmental Cabins and the cleanup of the Pantoll and Bootjack campsites.

So mark your calendars, grab your shades, and get ready to experience most majestic music festival in the Bay Area.