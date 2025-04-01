Win Tickets to see Goldie

Initially gaining exposure for his work as a graffiti artist, Goldie became well known for his pioneering role as a musician in the 1990s UK jungle, drum and bass and breakbeat hardcore scenes. He released a variety of singles under the pseudonym Rufige Kru and co-founded the label Metalheadz.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets for Goldie on April 15th at The Regency Ballroom.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

