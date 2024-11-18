SF Sketchfest Announces 2025 Festival Lineup: Bill Murray, Tim Curry, Kathryn Hahn, JB Smoove, Richard Kind

Organizers of the multi-day comedy festival SF Sketchfest have announced that the initial 2025 lineup will be headlined by Bill Murray, Tim Curry, Kathryn Hahn, JB Smoove, and Richard Kind.

The festival, now in its 22nd year, takes place January 16th – February 2nd and will host more than 180 shows in venues across San Francisco. It’s a two-week gathering combining major stars in comedy with some of the best up-and-coming comedians in sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, tributes, live podcasts and more.

Tickets are now on sale.

SF Sketchfest is the longest-running comedy festival in the United States. The festival features special programming, never-before-seen events, and rare opportunities where audiences can see their favorite performers at smaller, intimate venues.

This year’s standout performances include entertainment icon Tim Curry from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”. He’s appearing in person for a very special Tribute evening hosted by local drag legend Peaches Christ. Additional SF Sketchfest Tribute honorees this year include Kathryn Hahn from “Agatha All Along”, JB Smoove from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and Richard Kind from “Inside Out”. They will each sit down for what should be fun, irreverent conversations.

There will also be special music and comedy events at the festival, most notably Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers band featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia; the aptly-named Middle Aged Dad Jam Band with Ken Marino and David Wain; plus festival favorites Jonathan Coulton and Paul & Storm.

In addition, the 45th anniversary of the film “Airplane!” will be celebrated along with its accompanying book “Surely You Can’t Be Serious”, with a special live read of the screenplay featuring co-creator David Zucker, original star Robert Hays as well as a few promised surprise guests. The casts of Children’s Hospital and Futurama will reunite and the 50th anniversary of The Groundlings will be celebrated in an all-star show.

This year also features sketch comedy favorites The State, who will present a live reading of their unproduced musical “A Holiday Hubbub at Porcupine Corners”; three members of The Kids in the Hall: Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, and Scott Thompson will team up with the Bay Area’s Red Room Orchestra for a night of songs and sketches from the famed troupe.

Visit the festival’s website for more information about this year’s SF SketchFest.