Win Tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional

Goo Goo Dolls, a band that rose from the punk scene in Buffalo, New York, penned some of the most definitive hits of the 90s. They will be joined by Dashboard Confessional this upcoming summer at Greek Theatre.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional on September 4th, 2025 at Greek Theatre.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

