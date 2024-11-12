Noise Pop Unveils Lineup for 2025 Festival
Organizers of the annual Noise Pop Festival have announced the initial Phase I lineup for the 2025 10-day event. From February 20th to March 2nd, more than 160 bands and artists, in a celebration of indie music and arts, will perform at over a dozen Bay Area music venues.
This year, featured bands include:
Two nights of Midwest emo legends American Football, performing at Great American Music Hall in support of their 25th anniversary album LP1.
Bedroom pop queen Soccer Mommy at the Fillmore.
Acclaimed songwriter Nick Lowe & Los Straightjackets at Great American Music Hall.
Synth-pop/indie rock band Geographer performing their album “Animal Shapes” at August Hall.
See below for the full lineup. Stay tuned as additional performing artists are announced.
Phase 1 general admission and Super Fan badges are now available for purchase, providing perks such as exclusive access to every festival show, happy hours, festival parties, and merch discounts.
Tickets for individual shows are now available.
2025 Noise Pop Lineup
American Football
Soccer Mommy
Lankum
Mercury Rev
Cymande
Les Savy Fav
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
Chat Pile
Parra for Cuva
Wajatta
Mezerg
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn
Geographer
Glixen
Oddly Satisfying: Ky Newman & Atlgrandma
Bryon Westbrook
Thomas Dimurzio
Video Age
Cameron Picton
She’s Green
Warmduscher
After
Nightosphere
