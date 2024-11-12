Noise Pop Unveils Lineup for 2025 Festival

Organizers of the annual Noise Pop Festival have announced the initial Phase I lineup for the 2025 10-day event. From February 20th to March 2nd, more than 160 bands and artists, in a celebration of indie music and arts, will perform at over a dozen Bay Area music venues.

This year, featured bands include:

Two nights of Midwest emo legends American Football, performing at Great American Music Hall in support of their 25th anniversary album LP1.

Bedroom pop queen Soccer Mommy at the Fillmore.

Acclaimed songwriter Nick Lowe & Los Straightjackets at Great American Music Hall.

Synth-pop/indie rock band Geographer performing their album “Animal Shapes” at August Hall.

See below for the full lineup. Stay tuned as additional performing artists are announced.

Phase 1 general admission and Super Fan badges are now available for purchase, providing perks such as exclusive access to every festival show, happy hours, festival parties, and merch discounts.

Tickets for individual shows are now available.

2025 Noise Pop Lineup

American Football

Soccer Mommy

Lankum

Mercury Rev

Cymande

Les Savy Fav

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Chat Pile

Parra for Cuva

Wajatta

Mezerg

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn

Geographer

Glixen

Oddly Satisfying: Ky Newman & Atlgrandma

Bryon Westbrook

Thomas Dimurzio

Video Age

Cameron Picton

She’s Green

Warmduscher

After

Nightosphere