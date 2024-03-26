Win Tickets to see Alan Walker

You may identify him by his trademark mask and hoodie, yet behind the mysterious character is the Norwegian artist, DJ and producer Alan Walker. It is safe to say that the 24-year old has already put a lasting imprint on the music scene since he first made his mark few years ago.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair tickets to see Alan Walker on October 31st at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

