Win Tickets to see The National and The War on Drugs

The National and The War on Drugs plus special guest Lucius stop by Greek Theatre on their Zen Diagram Tour. The Ohio indie rock band’s works have catapulted them to international fame.

Enter below for a chance to see The National and The War on Drugs on October 6th at Greek Theatre.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

