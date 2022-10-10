“Close Encounters Of The Weird Kind” is the Extra-Terrestrial Theme of this year’s How Weird Street Faire

The always eclectic, always wacky How Weird Street Faire is a San Francisco experience that drenches Howard Street with electronic music, dancing, revelry, and colorful costumes. 2022 is the 23rd edition of the event and if it hadn’t been beamed into your gord, it’s happening this weekend, Saturday, October 15th from 12noon – 8pm. So, after two years with obvious limitations, the “Close Encounters Of The Weird Kind” festival will surely take the scene on the street to another level.

How Weird Stages will be hosted by Bootie Mashup & Heavy Petting Zoo, Opulent Temple, Opel & Opulent Chill, Muti Music & Northern Nights, Symbiosis & Raindance, Plur Alliance & So Stoked, Solid Gold Jacuzzi, Red Marines & Secret Psychedelica, Mountain Lion Hi Fi, plus Beats and Rhymes.

An open-air gallery dubbed, How Weird Marketplace, will be filled with vendors from around the world selling unique clothing, art, jewelry, and accessories. Plus, “Art Alley“ features live and exhibited artwork, interactive pieces, and artists selling their works.

Tickets run from $25 to $35 in advance, and $40 at the gate. Children 12 and under do not need tickets but must be accompanied by a paying adult. The event is centered at Howard and 2nd Streets.

How Weird benefits the educational nonprofit, World Peace Through Technology, providing STEAM educational opportunities to some of the least-served communities in California.