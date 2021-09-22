Outside Lands Night Show Schedule
Outside Lands Music festival organizers have announced the lineup for night shows this year at venues around San Francisco and Oakland after the daily action ends.
Perfect for festival-goers who want to keep the party going, the nightly shows kick off Wednesday at Bimbo’s with the duo Drama. The lineup features interesting surprises like Kaytranada and Rüfüs Du Sol, and culmimates with performances on Halloween by Blacklizt, Yves Tumor and Its Band, and Marc Rebillet.
Night Shows Schedule
Oct 27: Drama at Bimbo’s
Oct 28: Bartees Strange at Rickshaw Stop
Oct 28: Marc E. Bassy at The Independent
Oct 28: MXMTOON at The New Parish
Oct 28: Nap Eyes at Balboa Theatre
Oct 29: The Midnight at The Independent
Oct 29: Noga Erez at Rickshaw Stop
Oct 29: Kaytranada at 1015 Folsom
Oct 30: The Hu at Bimbo’s
Oct 30: A R I Z O N A at The Independent
Oct 30: RÜFÜS DU SOL at The Fox Theater – Oakland
Oct 30: Goth Babe at Rickshaw Stop
Oct 31: BLACKLIZT at The Independent
Oct 31: Yves Tumor & Its Band at Bimbo’s
Oct 31: Marc Rebillet at 1015 Folsom
