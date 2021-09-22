Outside Lands Night Show Schedule

Outside Lands Music festival organizers have announced the lineup for night shows this year at venues around San Francisco and Oakland after the daily action ends.

Perfect for festival-goers who want to keep the party going, the nightly shows kick off Wednesday at Bimbo’s with the duo Drama. The lineup features interesting surprises like Kaytranada and Rüfüs Du Sol, and culmimates with performances on Halloween by Blacklizt, Yves Tumor and Its Band, and Marc Rebillet.

Night Shows Schedule

Oct 27: Drama at Bimbo’s



Oct 28: Bartees Strange at Rickshaw Stop



Oct 28: Marc E. Bassy at The Independent



Oct 28: MXMTOON at The New Parish



Oct 28: Nap Eyes at Balboa Theatre



Oct 29: The Midnight at The Independent



Oct 29: Noga Erez at Rickshaw Stop



Oct 29: Kaytranada at 1015 Folsom



Oct 30: The Hu at Bimbo’s



Oct 30: A R I Z O N A at The Independent



Oct 30: RÜFÜS DU SOL at The Fox Theater – Oakland



Oct 30: Goth Babe at Rickshaw Stop



Oct 31: BLACKLIZT at The Independent



Oct 31: Yves Tumor & Its Band at Bimbo’s



Oct 31: Marc Rebillet at 1015 Folsom

