Halloween 2020: Drive-Thru Haunted Houses, Outdoor Movie Theatres, Live Music and More
With October 31st landing on a Saturday this year and under the gaze of a full blue moon at night, there’s no reason not to dust off your favorite costumes and dive into the Halloween spirit head first. From staying cozy inside watching classic fright night movies to venturing outside for unique drive-thru experiences and socially distanced outdoor dance parties, there are plenty of in-person and virtual options this year – here is our rolling list of upcoming Halloween events and things to do in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Outdoor Live Music
Dusk to Dawn at The Midway
Outdoor Dining with Croatia Squad
Saturday October 31
3pm
Buy Tickets
Gareth Emery Halloween Drive-In at SAP Center San Jose
Socially distanced Drive-in DJ performance.
Saturday October 31
6pm – 10pm
RSVP
SOMA Garden SF
Outdoor destination featuring brunch, street food, cocktails and DJs from Temple SF
Every Saturday & Sunday
12pm – 8pm
Reserve a table
Rooftop Sessions with J. Worra at Hotel Via
Costumes encouraged. Dine and dance.
Saturday October 31
1pm – 7pm
Buy Tickets
The Mother Hips Cruise-In Concert at Solano County Fairgrounds
Each vehicle are assigned a 15’x20′ area to park and dance. Full bar and food trucks.
Saturday October 31
7pm – 11pm
Buy Tickets
Halloween Dinner and Pink Floyd Laser Light Show (Sonoma)
Ticket includes dinner.
Saturday October 31
5pm – 8:30pm
Buy Tickets
Marc Rebillet’s Halloween Weekend at Bayshore Drive-In (Burlingame)
Drive-in live DJ.
Saturday October 31
8pm
Buy Tickets
Dance-Free Outdoor Halloween DJ Bash (Oakland)
Spooky hits, drinks and food on the back patio.
Saturday October 31
5pm – 9pm
More information
Haunted Houses & Tours
Phantasma: Explore Your Fear!
Outdoor immersive theatrical experience.
Thursday October 15 – Saturday October 31
6:30pm – 9:30pm
Buy Tickets
Pirates of Emerson
Haunted Themed Park, Drive thru event
Now – Nov 1
Buy Tickets
Scream Park Museum of Horrors (Sacramento)
Voodoo Bayou, Midnight Asylum and House of Undead walk-throughs at one location
Now – November 13
Buy Tickets
Blue Moon Halloween Sail
Evening sail with views of the San Francisco Skyline, Golden Gate Bridge and more. 12 person capacity.
Buy Tickets
Living Legacies: Día de Los Muertos 2020 Exhibit at SOMArts Cultural Center
Multigenerational gathering of remembrance, plus drag show.
Saturday October 10 – Friday November 6
noon – 5pm
More information
Ghost Tour: Shipwrecks of Point Reyes
Walking tour.
Saturday October 31
10am – 5pm
Buy Tickets
Full Moon Cacau Ceremony
Release negative emotions and connect back to your true self under the blue moon.
Saturday October 31
6pm – 7:30pm
Buy Tickets
Movie Night (Indoor/Outdoor)
Spooktackular Series at AMC Theatres
Family-Friendly Frights
Only $5
Dine-Out and Drive-In Movies in San Mateo
Beetlejuice, The Lost Boys, Goosebumps 2, Halloween The Original
Buy tickets
North Bay Drive-In (Novato)
The Live, What We Do in the Shadows
FREE, More information
Cinemark Fright Nights Bay Area
Halloween Classics through November 5
Get tickets
Family Fun
Spooktacular Halloween Food Drive-Thru at Avenue of the Flags Marin
Family-friendly haunted surprises, food and activities all while staying inside your car. Costumes encouraged!
October 23 – November 1
4pm – 9pm on weekdays, 11am – 9pm on weekends
Boo at the Zoo (Oakland)
Pre-stuffed goodie bags for children, costume contest, pink flamingo scavenger hunt.
October 24 – October 31
10am – 4pm
Included with Zoo admission, Buy Tickets
Autumn Nights at CuriOdyssey Science Playground & Zoo
Spooky music, cash bar, jack-o-lanterns, animals, festive lights, costumes encouraged.
Every Friday & Saturday in October
5:30pm – – 7pm, 7pm – 8:30pm
Reservations recommended
Halloween at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Trick-or-treat package, costume contest and more.
Saturday October 31
Noon – 7pm
More information
Meow & Howl-O-Ween Drive-Thru (Dublin and Oakland SPCA)
Costumed kids and pups can drive by to shelter dogs. Activity book, candy and treats.
Saturday October 31
1pm – 3pm
FREE, More information
Halloween Haunted Hangar
Costumes encouraged. Great Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt.
Saturday October 24 – Sunday November 1
10am – 5pm
More information
Virtual Activities
Halloween Hoopla
Interactive performances and fun for kids under 10 and adults, Yerba Buena Pumpkin Patch display, online Costume Parade.
Sat October 31
11am – 11:30am
FREE, Register
Don’t Follow the Lights
A virtual immersive dark fantasy adventure
Fri October 23 – Sat October 31
9pm – 10pm
Buy Tickets
DogFest Bay Area: Boo! Brews + Bites!
Interactive virtual event. Participate with your furry friends in costume.
Saturday October 31
4pm – 5pm
More information
Virtual Halloween Contests in October
Post up your images of pumpkins, baked goods, spooky art, people and pet costumes.
More information
See also:
Terror Vault and Apocalypse: Images from Inside the Haunted San Francisco Mint Building
Join the Discussion