Halloween 2020: Drive-Thru Haunted Houses, Outdoor Movie Theatres, Live Music and More

With October 31st landing on a Saturday this year and under the gaze of a full blue moon at night, there’s no reason not to dust off your favorite costumes and dive into the Halloween spirit head first. From staying cozy inside watching classic fright night movies to venturing outside for unique drive-thru experiences and socially distanced outdoor dance parties, there are plenty of in-person and virtual options this year – here is our rolling list of upcoming Halloween events and things to do in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Outdoor Live Music

Dusk to Dawn at The Midway

Outdoor Dining with Croatia Squad

Saturday October 31

3pm

Buy Tickets

Gareth Emery Halloween Drive-In at SAP Center San Jose

Socially distanced Drive-in DJ performance.

Saturday October 31

6pm – 10pm

RSVP

SOMA Garden SF

Outdoor destination featuring brunch, street food, cocktails and DJs from Temple SF

Every Saturday & Sunday

12pm – 8pm

Reserve a table

Rooftop Sessions with J. Worra at Hotel Via

Costumes encouraged. Dine and dance.

Saturday October 31

1pm – 7pm

Buy Tickets

The Mother Hips Cruise-In Concert at Solano County Fairgrounds

Each vehicle are assigned a 15’x20′ area to park and dance. Full bar and food trucks.

Saturday October 31

7pm – 11pm

Buy Tickets

Halloween Dinner and Pink Floyd Laser Light Show (Sonoma)

Ticket includes dinner.

Saturday October 31

5pm – 8:30pm

Buy Tickets

Marc Rebillet’s Halloween Weekend at Bayshore Drive-In (Burlingame)

Drive-in live DJ.

Saturday October 31

8pm

Buy Tickets

Dance-Free Outdoor Halloween DJ Bash (Oakland)

Spooky hits, drinks and food on the back patio.

Saturday October 31

5pm – 9pm

More information

Haunted Houses & Tours

Phantasma: Explore Your Fear!

Outdoor immersive theatrical experience.

Thursday October 15 – Saturday October 31

6:30pm – 9:30pm

Buy Tickets

Pirates of Emerson

Haunted Themed Park, Drive thru event

Now – Nov 1

Buy Tickets

Scream Park Museum of Horrors (Sacramento)

Voodoo Bayou, Midnight Asylum and House of Undead walk-throughs at one location

Now – November 13

Buy Tickets

Blue Moon Halloween Sail

Evening sail with views of the San Francisco Skyline, Golden Gate Bridge and more. 12 person capacity.

Buy Tickets

Living Legacies: Día de Los Muertos 2020 Exhibit at SOMArts Cultural Center

Multigenerational gathering of remembrance, plus drag show.

Saturday October 10 – Friday November 6

noon – 5pm

More information

Ghost Tour: Shipwrecks of Point Reyes

Walking tour.

Saturday October 31

10am – 5pm

Buy Tickets

Full Moon Cacau Ceremony

Release negative emotions and connect back to your true self under the blue moon.

Saturday October 31

6pm – 7:30pm

Buy Tickets

Movie Night (Indoor/Outdoor)

Spooktackular Series at AMC Theatres

Family-Friendly Frights

Only $5

Dine-Out and Drive-In Movies in San Mateo

Beetlejuice, The Lost Boys, Goosebumps 2, Halloween The Original

Buy tickets

North Bay Drive-In (Novato)

The Live, What We Do in the Shadows

FREE, More information

Cinemark Fright Nights Bay Area

Halloween Classics through November 5

Get tickets

Family Fun

Spooktacular Halloween Food Drive-Thru at Avenue of the Flags Marin

Family-friendly haunted surprises, food and activities all while staying inside your car. Costumes encouraged!

October 23 – November 1

4pm – 9pm on weekdays, 11am – 9pm on weekends

Boo at the Zoo (Oakland)

Pre-stuffed goodie bags for children, costume contest, pink flamingo scavenger hunt.

October 24 – October 31

10am – 4pm

Included with Zoo admission, Buy Tickets

Autumn Nights at CuriOdyssey Science Playground & Zoo

Spooky music, cash bar, jack-o-lanterns, animals, festive lights, costumes encouraged.

Every Friday & Saturday in October

5:30pm – – 7pm, 7pm – 8:30pm

Reservations recommended

Halloween at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Trick-or-treat package, costume contest and more.

Saturday October 31

Noon – 7pm

More information

Meow & Howl-O-Ween Drive-Thru (Dublin and Oakland SPCA)

Costumed kids and pups can drive by to shelter dogs. Activity book, candy and treats.

Saturday October 31

1pm – 3pm

FREE, More information

Halloween Haunted Hangar

Costumes encouraged. Great Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt.

Saturday October 24 – Sunday November 1

10am – 5pm

More information

Virtual Activities

Halloween Hoopla

Interactive performances and fun for kids under 10 and adults, Yerba Buena Pumpkin Patch display, online Costume Parade.

Sat October 31

11am – 11:30am

FREE, Register

Don’t Follow the Lights

A virtual immersive dark fantasy adventure

Fri October 23 – Sat October 31

9pm – 10pm

Buy Tickets

DogFest Bay Area: Boo! Brews + Bites!

Interactive virtual event. Participate with your furry friends in costume.

Saturday October 31

4pm – 5pm

More information

Virtual Halloween Contests in October

Post up your images of pumpkins, baked goods, spooky art, people and pet costumes.

More information

