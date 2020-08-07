Free Outside Lands Virtual Festival to Stream Exclusively on Twitch

Last month live music fans put their plans to attend the popular Golden Gate Park festival on hold when organizers announced the rescheduling of Outside Lands to 2021. Now fans won’t have to wait til next year with the announcement of an all new virtual format for late August dubbed Inside Lands that will stream exclusive live performances and interviews along with archival footage from years past.

The Inside Lands lineup hasn’t been announced yet but the dates are confirmed for August 28th and 29th, kicking off at 4pm only on twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands.

Photos from 2019

Omar Rodríguez-López of Mars Volta at the 2009 Outside Lands Festival, photo by Shaughn Crawford

Trey Anastasio of Phish at Outside Lands 2011, photo by Allie Foraker

Die Antwoord at Outside Lands 2012, photo by Allie Foraker

Mural artist at Outside Lands 2013, photo by Thibault Palomares

Lead image of Novena Carmel of Wallpaper. by Allie Foraker