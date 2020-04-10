Watch Radiohead Perform at the First Outside Lands Music Festival in Golden Gate Park

The full set from the first ever Outside Lands Festival was released at the same time Radiohead dropped their full catalogue of audio and video as a library that anyone can watch and download. Unfortunately the set was plagued by a few intermittent audio glitches that unplugged the band a few times but the show went on regardless and it remains an epic set worth watching, or rewatching if you were there.

“I don’t know what the fuck is going on I’m sorry… It’s about the music ultimately so I thank you very much for bearing with us.”- Thom Yorke

Setlist:

15 Step

Reckoner

Airbag

There There

All I Need

Nude

Talk Show Host

The National Anthem

The Gloaming

Videotape

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Idioteque

Karma Police

Jigsaw Falling Into Place

Just

Exit Music (for a Film)

Bodysnatchers

Pyramid Song

You and Whose Army?

Paranoid Android

Fake Plastic Trees

Everything in Its Right Place

Stream the entire 1hr 54min set from August 22nd 2008