Win Tickets to see Still Woozy

Still Woozy is the solo project of Sven Gamsky. He writes, records, and produces it all. The music he makes is inspired by anything that’s ever stuck with him, and of course, the vast internet, which has been one of his closest friends and greatest nemesis’s.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets for Still Woozy on October 12th at Greek Theatre.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

