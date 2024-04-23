2024 Outside Lands Lineup: The Killers, Tyler, The Creator, Sturgill Simpson, Post Malone
The music lineup for Outside Lands 2024 has been announced. This year’s festival, which takes place August 9th-11th, features Las Vegas rock band The Killers, rapper Tyler, The Creator, and country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson as headliners. Post Malone will be performing a special country set. For The Killers, this year’s performance will be their return to the main stage, as they last played Outside Lands in 2014.
Other notables performing at the festival this year include indie rockers The Postal Service, Jamaican singer-songwriter Grace Jones, Haitian-Canadian DJ and producer Kaytranada, UK dance group Jungle, local DJ and producer Gryffin, California rock band Young the Giant, English singer-songwriter Ben Howard, dance-pop solo act Romy, indie bands STRFKR and Real Estate, local alt rock act K.Flay, British electronic dup Snakehips, and German producer Roosevelt.
The entire lineup can be found further below, including the musicians playing the SoMa Stage. This year, the SoMa Stage, which is moving to a new outdoor format, will see performances by London electronic duo Dusky, DJ and actor Idris Elba, French producer Shiba San, deep house artist Seth Troxler, and dance duo SIDEPIECE, among many others.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow. 3-Day GA tickets are $465 plus fees, 3-Day GA+ tickets are $715 plus fees and 3-Day VIP tickets are $1,075 plus fees. For an even more elevated experience, 3-Day tickets for the Golden Gate Club are $5,095 plus fees.
Additional Outside Lands related news will be announced in the coming months; such as the culinary talents participating in Taste of the Bay Area, and the vendors in Wine Lands, Beer Lands, the specialty cocktail bars at Cocktail Magic, and the curated cannabis experience for Grass Lands.
Lineup:
Tyler, The Creator
The Killers
Sturgill Simpson
Post Malone
The Postal Service
Grace Jones
KAYTRANADA
JUNGLE
Chris Lake
Gryffin
Snoh Aalegra
Young The Giant
ScHoolboy Q
Teddy Swims
Reneé Rapp
Victoria Monét
Knock2
Slowdive
Killer Mike
FLETCHER
TV Girl
Tyla
Chappell Roan
Channel Tres
Charley Crockett
Men I Trust
Ben Howard
Amyl and The Sniffers
Kevin Abstract
Paul Cauthen
The Japanese House
Romy
The Last Dinner Party
BADBADNOTGOOD
STRFKR
Real Estate
K.Flay
Corinne Bailey Rae
Snakehips
Amen Dunes
Roosevelt
Allen Stone
Mindchatter
Daði Freyr
Ryan Beatty
LEISURE
Elyanna
Confidence Man
Kasablanca
Vandelux
Wisp
Medium Build
Rocco
underscores
Devault
Chance Peña
Mimi Webb
Daily Bread
BALTHVS
Shaboozey
billy woods
The Lemon Twigs
Trueno
Sons Of The East
CMAT
Cimafunk
Katie Pruitt
AG Club
Lady Wray
Odie Leigh
French Cassettes
Ogi
MiLES.
Valencia Grace
Dan Spencer
Lael Neale
SoMa:
Angrybaby
Anish Kumar
AYYBO
The Blessed Madonna
BUNS
Chuck Gunn
DARIUS
Dusky
Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson
Idris Elba
Jackie Hollander
Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson
Kaleena Zanders
Marsh
Seth Troxler
Shiba San b2b CID
SIDEPIECE
Sofia Kourtesis
TSHA
Uncle Waffles
Yulia Niko
Stay tuned for Outside Lands night shows to be announced sometime in June.
