2024 Outside Lands Lineup: The Killers, Tyler, The Creator, Sturgill Simpson, Post Malone

The music lineup for Outside Lands 2024 has been announced. This year’s festival, which takes place August 9th-11th, features Las Vegas rock band The Killers, rapper Tyler, The Creator, and country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson as headliners. Post Malone will be performing a special country set. For The Killers, this year’s performance will be their return to the main stage, as they last played Outside Lands in 2014.

Other notables performing at the festival this year include indie rockers The Postal Service, Jamaican singer-songwriter Grace Jones, Haitian-Canadian DJ and producer Kaytranada, UK dance group Jungle, local DJ and producer Gryffin, California rock band Young the Giant, English singer-songwriter Ben Howard, dance-pop solo act Romy, indie bands STRFKR and Real Estate, local alt rock act K.Flay, British electronic dup Snakehips, and German producer Roosevelt.

The entire lineup can be found further below, including the musicians playing the SoMa Stage. This year, the SoMa Stage, which is moving to a new outdoor format, will see performances by London electronic duo Dusky, DJ and actor Idris Elba, French producer Shiba San, deep house artist Seth Troxler, and dance duo SIDEPIECE, among many others.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow. 3-Day GA tickets are $465 plus fees, 3-Day GA+ tickets are $715 plus fees and 3-Day VIP tickets are $1,075 plus fees. For an even more elevated experience, 3-Day tickets for the Golden Gate Club are $5,095 plus fees.

Additional Outside Lands related news will be announced in the coming months; such as the culinary talents participating in Taste of the Bay Area, and the vendors in Wine Lands, Beer Lands, the specialty cocktail bars at Cocktail Magic, and the curated cannabis experience for Grass Lands.

Lineup:

Tyler, The Creator

The Killers

Sturgill Simpson

Post Malone

The Postal Service

Grace Jones

KAYTRANADA

JUNGLE

Chris Lake

Gryffin

Snoh Aalegra

Young The Giant

ScHoolboy Q

Teddy Swims

Reneé Rapp

Victoria Monét

Knock2

Slowdive

Killer Mike

FLETCHER

TV Girl

Tyla

Chappell Roan

Channel Tres

Charley Crockett

Men I Trust

Ben Howard

Amyl and The Sniffers

Kevin Abstract

Paul Cauthen

The Japanese House

Romy

The Last Dinner Party

BADBADNOTGOOD

STRFKR

Real Estate

K.Flay

Corinne Bailey Rae

Snakehips

Amen Dunes

Roosevelt

Allen Stone

Mindchatter

Daði Freyr

Ryan Beatty

LEISURE

Elyanna

Confidence Man

Kasablanca

Vandelux

Wisp

Medium Build

Rocco

underscores

Devault

Chance Peña

Mimi Webb

Daily Bread

BALTHVS

Shaboozey

billy woods

The Lemon Twigs

Trueno

Sons Of The East

CMAT

Cimafunk

Katie Pruitt

AG Club

Lady Wray

Odie Leigh

French Cassettes

Ogi

MiLES.

Valencia Grace

Dan Spencer

Lael Neale

SoMa:

Angrybaby

Anish Kumar

AYYBO

The Blessed Madonna

BUNS

Chuck Gunn

DARIUS

Dusky

Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson

Idris Elba

Jackie Hollander

Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson

Kaleena Zanders

Marsh

Seth Troxler

Shiba San b2b CID

SIDEPIECE

Sofia Kourtesis

TSHA

Uncle Waffles

Yulia Niko

Stay tuned for Outside Lands night shows to be announced sometime in June.