Small-Dollar Donors Raise $150,000 And Counting For Staff of SF Bay Area Independent Live Music Spaces

Music fans have showed up in force to help the staff at their favorite local music venues, some of which include nonprofit spaces that run completely on volunteers or offer their spaces at no cost to artists and musicians and students to develop their craft, perform or teach valuable skills.

The total amount raised so far by micro donations, that average $20 person, has surpassed $150,000. The future of these spaces is still uncertain so if you can continue to help OR make your first micro donation anything helps.

Complete List of San Francisco Bay Area Music Venue Fundraisers

Larger venues and tour staff are also struggling and are putting their support behind the Music Artists Coalition to help secure funds and assistance from the Coronavirus stimulus package currently being negotiated.

