These San Francisco Bay Area Music Venues Need Your Help to Survive
Artwork by Aaron De La Cruz www.aarondelacruz.com/
The future is uncertain for your favorite local music venue staff. If you’re able, you can help today by making a donation to their online fundraisers. Any amount will help, just think of it as a ticket, drink or poster you might have normally purchased if these venues were still open today.
Here is a list of local SF Bay Area music venues with active fundraisers that directly benefit the live music industry.
924 Gilman Street Project (nonprofit)
All Ages DIY Volunteer Run venue. Donate
Madrone Art Bar and Pops Bar
“During this crisis, we will be bringing you stories and cocktail recipes from our staff. We hope you will enjoy learning more about the people who have been serving you and donate aka “tip” them to help support them. This money goes directly to the featured staff member.” Tips for Tips
El Rio
“100% of the money we receive will be split among ALL of our staff” Donate
Benders
Benders “As much as you miss the cheap drinks, tater tots, cute back patio, and our charming personalities, we miss you more… The money will go directly to the employees.” Donate
Freight & Salvage (nonprofit)
Rickshaw Stop
Funds donated here will be distributed directly to the Rickshaw Stop family. Donate
Bottom of the Hill
Coming Soon: Limited run of BOTH T-shirts to benefit our staff recovery fund. Stay Tuned here
UC Theatre (non-profit)
60% of operating budget comes from earned revenue and 40% from contributions. Donate to the Concert Career Pathways Education Program or Annual Fund. Link to support
Gray Area (nonprofit)
“From our unique position as a nexus for interdisciplinary arts, we will expand on our successful Experiential Space Research Lab and Immersive Education programs to explore new ways of connecting, learning, and preserving intimacy through live streaming, online education, and virtual spaces.” Link to support
The Lost Church (nonprofit)
Monarch & The Great Northern
SOMArts Cultural Center (nonprofit)
DNA Lounge
“DNA Lounge has always been a political project: an attempt to move the needle of culture in this city. To provide a form of a wide variety of art that makes this city a better place.”Donate + Benefits for Higher level patronage
Halcyon
Starline Social Club
“Home to over 60 bartenders, servers, cooks, event staff, and security team members. Any funds raised will be distributed in full to staff by percent of time worked over last six months.” Help employees who were laid off
F8 Nightclub
100% of precedes go to staff Donate
The Knockout
“If you have the ability to donate even a small amount, it would help them immensely.” Donate
Beauty Bar
“Bar shifts make up a significant portion, and sometimes the entirety, of their income.” Donate
Cat Club
“There’s gonna be one hell of a party when we can all come back! Stay safe and wash those hands!” Donate
The Stud
Venmo @STUD_SF
Jolene’s
Venmo @jolenessf
Piano Fight
“Thousand of people perform here every year. Tens of thousands see shows here every year. And if you contribute to this campaign, we will have a place to come together once this crisis has ended.” Donate
OMG
“Committed to paying the staff $5/hour for the scheduled hours that they would have worked.” Donate
Ginger’s
“All donations will be evenly distributed to staff members” Donate
Ivy Room
Paypal /ivyroom
Honey Hive Gallery
“There’s no online fundraiser planned, but people could mail checks of any amount made out to Honey Hive Gallery LLC and it would directly support us. Address is in our bio… And show up in droves once shows are back on.”
Public Works
“Current options are limited and uncertain. So we, the staff of Public Works, are asking for your help during these trying times. Any and all donations make a difference and 100% of the proceeds benefit the staff directly.”Donate
Noise Pop
“Our goal is to not have to make further cuts, and we’re working hard on some new initiatives to help us through this, but it will not be soon enough and for now really need your help. Donations from this campaign will go entirely to keeping our crew employed and the company afloat, so that we can continue to focus on creating more work and opportunities for our community and uplifting and diversifying the Bay Area music and arts scene.” Donate
BFF.FM Monthly Concerts (nonprofit)
Become a Bestie and “help us support, mentor, and provide opportunities for Bay Area DJs from all walks of life to learn radio and DJ skills, while serving a community of listeners who want to hear voices and sounds that are normally underrepresented in mainstream media.” Donate or Become a Bestie
1015
“1015 will be matching EVERY dollar raised here so the #s donated will 2x automatically. Please continue to share this and let’s get this pumping!” Donate
Emporium
“100% of all donations will go directly to our most affected staff during these very hard and unsure times.” Donate
Red Poppy Art House (nonprofit)
“Can one be small, meaningful, and effective, and still flourish?” Donate
Because the situation is changing minute-by-minute this is by no means a complete list but we will add more music venues as we are notified of them.
We’re all in this together, let’s stay Bay Area strong!
