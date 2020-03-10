Outside Lands Announce Eager Beaver Tickets for 2020 Festival

Today the organizers of Outside Lands announced that early bird tickets for the Golden Gate Park festival will go on sale soon! It’s anyones guess who will be performing at this years festival but we enjoy some of the predictions Jim Harrington is making over at Mercury News. Eager Beaver 3-Day Passes are $349.50 ($785 VIP) at www.sfoutsidelands.com.

Who would you like to see on the 2020 Outside Lands Lineup? Tell us in the comments below and set your alerts for Thursday, March 12 at 10am!

Photos by Abe Coloma

