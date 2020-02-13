Clubs, Dining, Guides, Music, News

Where to Go on Valentine’s in SF: Crab Bender, Goat Party, Pillow Fight, Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairings, Win a Trip to Mexico

By Chris Ellis   |   February 13, 2020, 3:09 pm

Get cozy with some goats or party all night on a yacht in The Bay – there’s plenty of fun and quirky things to do this Valentine’s Weekend in the SF Bay Area.

See what’s love got to do with it with our guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Events:

So This Sucks: A Night of Heartbreak and Disappointment
Thursday at Palace of Fine Arts – Buy Tickets

After Dark: Sexplorations
Thursday at Exploratorium – Buy Tickets

An Evening with Kronos Quartet
Thursday at Zellerbach Hall – Buy Tickets

Bat for Lashes
Thursday at Palace of Fine Arts – Buy Tickets

Kid Ink, Shabazz, RIVVAA
Thursday at The Grand Nightclub – Buy Tickets

Cocktails & Kisses – A Valentine’s Day for Singles
Thursday at Temple SF – Buy Tickets

An Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Friday at Underground SF – Tickets at door

Love at First Flight – Win a five day trip to Mexico
Friday at Hotel Zetta – Register

A Valentine’s Sleepover for Adults
Friday at Cal Academy of Sciences – Buy Tickets

Wicked Cupid – Valentine’s Boat Party
Friday at Pier 40 – Buy Tickets

Pillow Fight 2020
Friday at Embarcadero Plaza at dusk – FREE

Argentine Wine Dinner for San Valentin
Friday at Pause Wine Bar – Buy Tickets

GOAT My Valentine: Cuddle with little Goats
Friday at 580 Green St, North Beach – FREE RSVP

DMX
Friday at The Regency Ballroom – Buy Tickets

Dom Dolla & Sonny Fodera
Friday at The Midway – Buy Tickets

Chevere: Valentine’s Day – Latin Music Party
Friday at Slate Bar RSVP

Love Pong
Friday at SPiN SF Buy Tickets

Stefon Harris & Blackout
Thursday – Sunday at SFJAZZ Center Buy Tickets

The Dollop live podcast
Friday at Palace of Fine Arts – Buy Tickets

Crush SF
Friday – Saturday at Bill Graham Civic – Buy Tickets

80s Nite
Friday at The Riptide – RSVP

Valentine’s Day Crab Bender + Belden Barns
Friday at Tacolicious North Beach – RSVP

Valentine’s Gay
Friday at 924 Gilman, Berkeley – Tickets at Door

SF Chronicle Wine Competition Public Tasting
Saturday at Fort Mason – Buy Tickets

Jo Koy – Just Kidding World Tour
Thursday – Saturday at Chase Center – Buy Tickets

Ghosts of Valentines-A Theatrical Séance with Aiden Sinclair
Friday – Saturday at Winchester Mystery House – Buy Tickets

Cupid’s Undie Run Oakland
Saturday at 1741 Telegraph Ave – Buy Tickets

No Mana (Mau5trap)
Saturday at Halcyon – Buy Tickets

From The Hip – Romanowski (Extended Set) + Duserock
Saturday at Monarch – Buy Tickets

Les-Sommeliers present-A Sparkling Black History Celebration
Saturday at Oakland Masonic Center – Buy Tickets

Stand-up Comic Sam Jay
Thursday – Saturday at Punch Line Comedy Club – Buy Tickets

The End of You: Immersive Art Experience
Now – March 1st at Gray Area – Buy Tickets

Parasite (Black & White Version)
Friday at Balboa Theatre – Buy Tickets

