Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Returns: A Quarter-Century of Musical Magic in Golden Gate Park

The beloved Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (HSB) festival is set to transform San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park once again from October 3rd – 5th, marking an incredible 25 years of free musical performances. This amazing celebration of American roots music brings thousands of fans to Golden Gate Park’s sprawling meadows where they’ll enjoy traditional bluegrass, rock, country, folk, and more.

With their initial silver anniversary lineup drop, the organizers of HSB have revealed that this year’s performing artists include: singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams, Australian alterative act Courtney Barnett, jazz singer Samara Joy, jam band The String Cheese Incident, rockabilly and psychobilly trio Reverend Horton Heat, folk duo Watchhouse, instrumental rockers Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, bluegrass act Dan Tyminski Band, Americana group Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, and alt-country rock blended with the Latin-roots Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes. Additional performers will be announced soon and we’ll share them the moment they’re announced.

HSB kicks off its landmark 25th anniversary weekend celebration this year with a very special festival eve benefit concert honoring legendary singer and songwriter Emmylou Harris – the only artist to perform at each and every edition of the free music festival. On Thursday, October 2nd “A Tribute to Emmylou Harris & 25 Years of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass” will see the 14-time Grammy Award-winner joined by some of her closest friends and collaborators at The Masonic. All proceeds will benefit the foster-based, 501(c)3 nonprofit dog rescue organization Bonaparte’s Retreat. Tickets are currently available on the resale market. 🤑🤑🤑

Founded in 2001, what originated as a modest one-day event has evolved into an internationally acclaimed three-day Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival draws hundreds of thousands of people. The free music showcase is carefully curated to balance emerging talent with perennial favorites like Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle.

LINEUP (more to be announced)

