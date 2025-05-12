Portola Festival is Back with Style: LCD Soundsystem & The Chemical Brothers Lead the Charge

Portola Festival, the two-day bayside party, returns to Pier 80 on September 20th and 21st for its fourth year. Electronic music icons and powerhouse performances include: LCD Soundsystem, The Chemical Brothers, Moby, Dom Dolla, The Prodigy, and Christina Aguilera among others. Plus, DESPACIO, the immersive sound system by James Murphy (LCD Soundsystem) and the Dewaele brothers (2ManyDJs/Soulwax), is coming to San Francisco for the first time ever. Expect a weekend of all-vinyl magic in their mesmerizing space and overall, an unforgettable weekend.

This year, the inaugural Portola headliners, The Chemical Brothers, will be shutting down the Warehouse on Saturday for what’s expected to be an unforgettable DJ set, their only confirmed North American DJ set this year outside of a New York date.

Dance music pioneer Moby will be performing live for the first time in San Francisco in over a decade, fresh off a sold-out European tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of his groundbreaking album PLAY.

Additional acts performing this year include Australian DJ and producer Dom Dolla will bring his signature blend of deep house and infectious grooves. The Prodigy will be performing for the first time at Portola following their explosive Coachella performance. A huge surprise on the 2025 lineup is pop songstress Christina Aguilera; her festival set will surely be a unique singalong experience. Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo‘s side project Anti Up will also perform their only confirmed show of 2025.

Iconic dance-punk group The Rapture will perform their first announced show after taking an extended hiatus. Additionally, “Brat Summer” successor Blood Orange is also on the lineup, teasing new music on the horizon. See below for the full lineup and a five-hour ‘Portola Party People’ Spotify playlist,

Registration for passes is available the festival’s website. A loyalty on sale begins on Wednesday, May 14 at 12noon, followed by a public on sale starting Thursday, May 15 at 12noon. Two-day general admission starts $399.95, two-day VIP starts at $649.95, single day general admission starts at $279.95, and Single Day VIP starting at $399.95.

New for 2025 is the 2-Day VIP XL package, starting at $1,599.95. For a limited time, put 25% down at the time of purchase, followed by three payments. For more information on the festival, lineup, and pass options, please visit portolamusicfestival.com.

Last year’s Portola Festival was superb, headlined by RÜFÜS DU SOL, Disclosure, Justice, and Jamie XX. The 2024 lineup had numerous unforgettable performances by a variety of electronic acts. In 2023, we spoke with the festival’s founder and creator, Danny Bell, to hear about the event’s origin.

Full Lineup (in alphabetical order):

1tbsp

2manydjs b2b Erol Alkan

Anti Up (Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo)

Arc De Soleil

Arca

Bad Juuju

Blawan

Blood Orange

Bob Moses

Bolis Pupul

Boy Harsher

Brutalismus 3000

Caribou

Chris Stussy

Christina Aguilera

Confidence Man

Dabeull Live Band

Despacio

DJ Gigola

Dom Dolla

Duke Dumont

Dylan Brady

HAAi

Hamdi

Haute & Freddy

Horse Meat Disco

Jazzy b2b KILIMANJARO

Kelly Lee Owens

KI/KI

Kreayshawn

Kumo 99

LCD Soundsystem

Loukeman

Magdalena Bay

Malugi

Maribou State

Marie Davidson

Mau P

MOBY LIVE

nate sib

NEIL FRANCES presents CLUB NF

Nick León

Noga Erez

Oppidan

Peggy Gou

Prospa b2b KETTAMA

Ravyn Lenae

Rico Nasty

salute

SHEE

Ski Aggu

SKIIS

Swimming Paul

The Blessed Madonna b2b Tiga

The Chemical Brothers (DJ set)

The Dare

The Hellp

The Prodigy

The Rapture

Underworld

Villager

X CLUB.

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

Zack Fox