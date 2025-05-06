San Francisco’s Hottest Summer Concerts: 10 Must-See Shows

Summer in San Francisco is a season of contrasts; while one side of the city soaks in golden, sunshine drenched afternoons, the other side is embraced by Karl’s cool, sun-filtered hug. Yet, no matter which side of Twin Peaks you’re on, one thing remains constant. The city pulses with live music in the summer. From legendary artists to rising stars, musicians of all types are attracted to San Francisco’s vibrant stages, block parties, festivals, and celebrations. The range of activities spans dancing beneath a night sky at an outdoor amphitheater, to losing yourself in a historic venue, or celebrating to energy packed rhythms at a neighborhood festival. In the spirit of the season, we’ve highlighted 10 performances that will surely promise unforgettable experiences and define Summer 2025. San Francisco is calling — so to the concerts we must go!

~~~~~~~~



Back 2 BAYsics

June 14th at Embarcadero Plaza

San Francisco-based label Dirtybird, in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment (APE), announced the second annual Back 2 BAYsics event, a free party at Embarcadero Plaza. The daytime rave, now in its second year, is taking place in the midst of Dirtybird’s ongoing 20th Anniversary Tour.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to RSVP online. Last year saw 10,000 attendees gather for the inaugural edition, with performances by Sacha Robotti, Smalltown DJs, and Mz Worthy. The hometown event is also a lead up to the return of their beloved festival Dirtybird Campout in collaboration with Northern Nights, happening July 18-20 in the Humbolt-Mendocino area.

This is the second year of free concerts produced by APE in downtown San Francisco as part of a three-year agreement allowing two to three ticketed concerts at the Polo Field the weekend following the Outside Lands Festival. As part of the agreement, APE also will produce free concerts each year at Civic Center Plaza, Union Square, and the Embarcadero through 2027.

~~~~~~~~



Wu-Tang Clan

June 24th at Chase Center

Legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan announced their tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, will be making a stop at Chase Center. Supporting the tour are hip-hop duo, Run the Jewels. Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA said of the tour, “Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And to top it off we’ve got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side.”

~~~~~~~~



The Magician

June 26th at August Hall

Belgian-Italian artist Stephen Fasano, performing as The Magician, will visit August Hall near Union Square this June. The Magician has performed solo for 15 years, but only recently released his debut studio album, VOYAGE, via his Potion Records label. He loves to collaborate, having created multiple top ten hits and original remixes for artists like Lykke Li, Clean Bandit, Years & Years, and many more. The prodigal producer unveiled his first studio album VOYAGE in late 2024, which features collabs with Scissor Sister’s Jake Shears, Bipolar Sunshine, Boy Matthews “MYSTERY” visualizer, Alioth, and Nampa, among others. He also released a collaboration with Purple Disco Machine, “All My Life.”

~~~~~~~~



A Block Called Rhonda: Purple Disco Machine | CeCe Peniston (live)

June 29th at The Great Northern

Speaking of Purple Disco Machine, to celebrate of Pride Weekend, A Club Called Rhonda is throwing a massive block party headlined by German DJ and producer in association with The Great Northern, Hotbox, and DJ Dials. Purple Disco Machine, is known for his infectious blend of disco, house, and funk and recently released his album Paradise late last year, which features collaborations with Nile Rodgers, Metronomy, Chromeo, Roosevelt, and of course The Magician, among many others. The block party event will feature +14 hours of dancefloor bliss. Other performers include a live show by vocalist Cece Penniston, disco DJ Nicky Siano, dance act Patrick Mason, a DJ set by Blue Hawaii, and Japanese sample specialist Kiinjo. The block party run 12noon – 9pm, followed by a 21+ after-party that heads indoors from 9pm – 2am.

~~~~~~~~



Mikaela Davis

July 8th at Cafe Du Nord

Mikaela Davis, joined by Lily Seabird, brings her mesmerizing harp-driven sound to the iconic Café du Nord this July. She will showcase a unique blend of psychedelic folk, rock, and 60s pop-inspired melodies. Altogether, this creates an intimate and unforgettable live experience. Fans should expect songs from her latest album, And Southern Star, along with past favorites.

The Market Street venue is nestled in the historic Swedish American Hall, offering an intimate setting with a 320-person capacity. Cafe du Nord, known for hosting up-and-coming artists, as well as legendary musicians, features a vintage speakeasy vibe, dimmed lighting, a built-in stage, and a full-service bar; all combining for a special atmosphere for music lovers.

~~~~~~~~



Yeah Yeah Yeahs

July 14th & 15th at Davies Symphony Hall

Indie rock group Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced 2025 tour dates for the “Hidden In Pieces Tour” showcasing the band’s catalog reimagined in a captivating new light, performing in intimate theater settings. The trio composed of vocalist Karen O, guitarist and keyboardist Nick Zinner, and drummer Brian Chase released 2022 album Cool It Down, which was their fifth album and first in nine years. The record earned two Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Album and Best Alternative Performance for “Spitting On The Edge Of The World” featuring Perfume Genius. Yeah Yeah Yeahs have two nights at Davies Symphony Hall, promising to be two unforgettable experiences, featuring accompaniment by strings and piano, breathing new life into beloved hits and deep cuts alike, creating a whole new sonic landscape for their music.

This year marks a significant milestone for Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as they celebrate 25 years as a band. The “Hidden In Pieces” tour serves as both a retrospective and a celebration of their enduring musical legacy. ​The band recently shared: “Hi, we’ve missed you, they don’t miss you like we miss you​. Out of a deep desire to reconnect with our band family and you our lovely fans, YYY’s are embarking on a series of very special shows this summer. The dearly departed David Lynch would say: ​’all you need to do is turn on the light and the darkness goes.​” To let our love light shine we will be digging deep into our back catalogue. We’ll be playing songs that are rarely (if ever) performed, alongside all time favorites with new arrangements to delight…and yes there will be acoustic guitars and strings too. We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, not a bad seat in the house!​”

~~~~~~~~



Less Than Jake

August 2nd at The Regency Ballroom

Ska-punk band Less Than Jake from Gainesville, Florida, brings their Summer Circus Tour to The Regency Ballroom. Fans can expect a high-energy night of ska-punk anthems, with special guests Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite joining the lineup as openers. Less Than Jake is known for their energetic, horn-driven live performances, brass-infused punk sound, and witty lyrics, they’ve been a staple in the punk and ska scenes for decades. Less Than Jake blends punk and ska rhythms with catchy hooks, humorous lyrics, and dedication to their DIY roots.

~~~~~~~~



Simple Plan

August 12th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Continuing the theme of nostalgia, Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan is bringing their “Bigger Than You Think!” tour to San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic in August. Celebrating their 25th anniversary, the pop-punk legends will deliver a high-octane show packed with fan favorites like “Welcome to My Life” and “Perfect.” Joining them will be special guests pop-punk group Bowling for Soup, Boulder, Colorado duo 3OH!3, and Canadian singer-songwriter LØLØ; making for an unforgettable night of punk-rock anthems.

~~~~~~~~



Zach Bryan & Kings of Leon

August 15th in Golden Gate Park

The next installment of the Golden Gate Park Concerts series thanks to Another Planet Entertainment is multi-Platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning performer Zach Bryan featuring special guests rock band Kings of Leon. This show, produced in association with AEG, takes place on Friday, August 15 from 3pm – 10pm.

Zach Bryan recently finished up the last few dates of his wildly successful, sold-out tour “The Quittin’ Time Tour,” where he’s playing 85 arenas and stadiums across North America. In San Francisco, fans will experience Bryan’s live show like never before within Golden Gate Park. Attendees can experience an exhilarating live show will come to life on the park’s Polo Field under the stars surrounded by magnificent trees. This magical location is sure to give fans a once in a lifetime experience of his unfailing artistic brilliance.

~~~~~~~~



Leftover Salmon & The Infamous Stringdusters

August 16th at The Warfield

Two of the most sought after acts in modern bluegrass are The Infamous Stringdusters and Leftover Salmon. The two bands announced an extensive co-headlining tour, ‘Rowdy Summer Nights Tour’ which takes place throughout July & August of 2025, and concludes at the Warfield in San Francisco. Rising festival favorite, Bozeman-based Kitchen Dwellers will open each night of the tour with the Dusters and Salmon alternating who closes each night. The tour has partnered with PLUS1 and Conscious Alliance to ensure that $1 from every ticket supports Conscious Alliance’s mission to end hunger nationwide and feed families in need.