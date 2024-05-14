Win Tickets to see Aurora

Rising Norwegian folk pop goddess AURORA has won over critics and fans alike with her stunning voice, synth-soaked sound, and spellbinding stage presence. The Scandinavian songstress is the epitome of style, taking the stage in futuristic fashions and rocking platinum blonde hair, but her cutting-edge look takes a backseat to her achingly beautiful vocals and soaring melodies.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets to Aurora on November 24rd at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.



* By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via e-mail. This data may also be shared by SF Station’s divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

