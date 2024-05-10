Stern Grove Festival Reveals Music Lineup for 2024 Season

The non-profit Stern Grove Festival has announced their lineup for the 2024 season! The music series, started back in 1938, features free concerts every Sunday from June 23rd – August 25th in a natural amphitheater that’s surrounded by giant eucalyptus, redwood, and fir trees. It is also one of the oldest and largest outdoor music festivals in the world. See below for the full season schedule.

This year’s annual Big Picnic Weekend fundraiser has been extended to 2 days with Sylvan Esso and Poolside on Saturday, August 24th, followed by Chaka Khan, who happens to be celebrating 50 years as a performer, closing out the 2024 seaon on Sunday, August 25th. The main concerts of Big Picnic Weekend are still free and open to the public, but the emphasis is on raising money. This year’s goal is $3 million which will go to produce future concerts, for outreach, and education programs. Reserved picnic tables and areas are available for purchase as part of the festival’s fundraising efforts. Donate to Stern Grove’s mission if you can.

2024 Schedule:

June 23 – Tegan & Sara and King Isis

June 30 – Chicano Batman and Lido Pimienta

July 7 – SF Symphony and Jessica Vosk

July 14 – Commodores and The Grease Traps

July 21 – Masego and Satya

July 28 – Franc Moody and Drama

August 4 – Alex G and Fake Fruit

August 11 – Herbie Hancock and SFJAZZ Collective

August 18 – Lucinda Williams and Jobi Riccio

August 24 – Sylvan Esso and Poolside

August 25 – Chaka Khan