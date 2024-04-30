Win Tickets to see Bleachers

Indie pop outfit Bleachers is the latest project from Jack Antonoff. With Bleachers, Antonoff builds on the anthemic pop sound that elevated Fun to superstar status by expanding his palette to include more electronic textures and cutting-edge production techniques. Fun is known for performances that live up to their name, and Antonoff’s live show with Bleachers is no different.

Enter below for a chance to win 2 tickets for Bleachers on September 19th at Greek Theatre.



